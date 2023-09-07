Superlek excited to settle debate with Rodtang: “Our paths must now collide”

ONE Friday Fights 34 looks set to continue delivering some bangers inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a headliner bout featuring the hotly-anticipated matchup between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

After their initial fight at ONE Fight Night 8 hit a bump when ‘The Iron Man’ withdrew on short notice, the Thai megastars will collide on a card stacked to the brim with youthfulness and veteran experience from some of the best strikers on the planet.

None of those bouts, however, can come close to what fans can expect when these world champions go to war in a scheduled three-round firefight for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

For his part, ‘The Kicking Machine’ is eager to settle the debate and find out whose take on ‘the art of eight limbs’ will leave the revered venue with the victory.

Though both men have shared in the past that they’d love to take out non-Thai athletes for as long as they can, Superlek knew there was simply no point putting off a meeting labeled as a ‘dream fight’ for combat sports enthusiasts.

He shared his sentiment during an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“Now, we don’t have any potential opponents left, so our paths must collide.”

Despite being on a collision course for over a decade, the pair have never gone toe-to-toe in a fight throughout the local Thai circuit and international stages.

However, that wait is over, and fans will find out who’s the real boss of the flyweight striking division on September 22.

ONE Friday Fights 34, headlined by Rodtang and Superlek's world title matchup, will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel live and for free.