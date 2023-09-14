Superlek gunning for 2023 ONE Fighter of the Year: “It would be great to get this award”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is looking at a record year.

The 27-year-old Thai superstar envisions himself becoming a two-sport ONE world champion by the end of 2023, and being the year’s best fighter.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said he had grand designs on copping the year’s top prize.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“I deeply hope for the 2023 Fighter of the Year award. Because I fought frequently this year – four fights in seven months with three KOs. It would be great to get this award.”

Has Superlek done enough to win Fighter of the Year?

He started in January with a unanimous decision over Spain’s Daniel Puertas, and then followed up that victory with a third-round knockout of tough Australian-Thai star ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams.

Months later, he returned to action to face 6-foot flyweight Nabil Anane, knocking out the youngster in just one round. Most recently, he took care of business against Russian stalwart Tagir Khalilov, scoring a second-round technical knockout victory in July.

But he’s not stopping there. Superlek still has much in store for fans, not the least of which is arguably the biggest fight of his professional career next week.

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to challenge countryman ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.