Superlek won’t hold back against Rodtang: “I want this belt so badly”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is inching ever so closer to achieving his ultimate goal in ONE Championship – winning Muay Thai gold in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

But in order to do that, Superlek has to face the toughest opponent of his career thus far, a man he considers a close friend – reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Despite their cordial relationship, however, Superlek maintains he will have no problem trading strikes with his esteemed countryman when they meet in the ring.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superlek explained what winning the flyweight Muay Thai belt means to him.

“In fact, every fighter wants this belt, myself included. For me, I want this belt so badly because Muay Thai is part of my life. I started my career as a Muay Thai fighter. I want this belt to honor my history. Two of ONE’s gold [belts] can prove my success and dominance in the striking world. That’s why I want to become the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.”

After a year of trying to put this fight together, it’s finally happening, and Superlek couldn’t be more excited.

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to challenge Thai countryman ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action free on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.