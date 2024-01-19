“Seksan’s one of my heroes” – Liam Harrison on his desire to share the Circle with fellow veteran Seksan 

British Muay Thai legend ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison can’t stop gushing about his potential final adversary, Seksan Or Kwanmuang, before he decides to hang up his gloves for good.

The 38-year-old Bad Company representative from the United Kingdom is nearing the curtain call on a glorious fighting career that has spanned more than two decades.

Naturally, Harrison is only looking for the big fights, and he has a few names jotted on his hit list to close out what has been a stellar career in ‘the art of eight limbs’.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison singled out Seksan as his preferred final dance partner in the ring.

‘Hitman’ stated:

“Yeah, it's not only that [because he’s been on an impressive win streak] but because Seksan’s one of my heroes. Seksan’s one of my heroes. He has been for many years. He's done everything for the sport and the entertainment. He has given the fans over the years by putting his body just out there and on the line is absolutely ridiculous, you know?”

Like Harrison, Seksan is known for his all-action fights and never-say-die attitude in the ring. A potential showdown between these two men would produce guaranteed fireworks for however long it lasts.

That being said, there’s no question Harrison will put on a show in his next fight, regardless if the opponent is Seksan or not.

When can fans see ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison back in action?

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison has been out of commission since a harrowing technical knockout loss to legendary Thai fighter and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in August of 2022.

Harrison injured his knee early in the fight and had no choice but to surrender defeat to the Thai icon. ‘Hitman’ has been rehabilitating the knee since, even missing out on a massive boxing megafight against Floyd Mayweather in 2023.

Fans can expect Liam Harrison to return to action sometime in 2024 as the 38-year-old works toward making a full recovery from his knee injury.