"I think he cheats" - When Francis Ngannou questioned Tyson Fury's honesty ahead of their boxing match 

In the lead-up to their highly anticipated bout, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou cast doubt on Tyson Fury's sportsmanship, suggesting the WBC heavyweight champ might tamper with his gloves. Ngannou, known for his devastating knockout power, expressed concerns during a Joe Rogan podcast interview in September 2023.

The interview came just weeks before their ‘Battle of the Baddest’ bout. He cited accusations of alleged foul play with Fury's gloves made by previous opponents Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora.

Ngannou stated on the podcast:

"There's something tricky with his gloves. I think he cheats. We need every glove checked thoroughly. If they want a bare-knuckle fight, let's do it. But don't give me lighter gloves than what's agreed upon."

Despite these unsubstantiated claims, which Fury vehemently denied, Ngannou insisted on stricter pre-fight inspections. He argued that previous accusations warranted a more rigorous process.

"We have nothing to lose by double-checking. People keep talking about his gloves, even his opponents. In boxing, if someone raises concerns, you investigate thoroughly." [H/t: MMA Fighting]

The fight itself proved to be a thriller. Though Ngannou managed to knock Fury down with a powerful left hook in the third round, Fury ultimately emerged victorious in a split decision that left some fans questioning the outcome.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to collide for undisputed heavyweight title this weekend

The highly anticipated heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set for May 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This fight will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000, unifying all four major titles (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO) along with a special commemorative belt blessed by Pope Francis.

Originally scheduled for February 2024, a facial injury sustained by Fury in training forced a postponement.

Both fighters are undefeated, making this a true clash of titans. Fury, the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion, boasts an impressive size advantage. Usyk, the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring champion, is known for his exceptional footwork and technical skills.

Fans worldwide will be able to witness this historic event. DAZN PPV will provide global coverage, while Sky and TNT Sports Box Office channels will air it live in the UK and Ireland. Ukrainian viewers can watch on MEGOGO, and the USA will have access via ESPN+ PPV.