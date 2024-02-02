BREAKING: Cut above the eye for Tyson Fury forces second postponement of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Tyson Fury's undisputed heavyweight championship clash with Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for Feb. 17, has been postponed due to a cut above Fury's eye sustained during a sparring session on Friday.

An official statement from Queensberry Promotions disclosed that the injury above Fury's right eye would require immediate medical attention and significant stitching, leading to a necessary recovery period. This setback unequivocally rules out the possibility of the Usyk fight taking place on Feb. 17.

The statement further reads that the WBC heavyweight champion's team is actively working to assess the recovery time and promptly reschedule the event, with more updates to follow.

'The Gypsy King' added:

"I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event, and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologize to everyone affected, including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Check out the statement below:

Fury took to Instagram following the fight cancellation and shared a photo of his lean physique, accompanied by a caption that read:

"Can't help getting injured in sparring, but what I can say was Usyk was in trouble. I am in fantastic shape. I will reschedule as soon as I can. 2024 is a massive year for team GK #undisputed #wbcking."

Check out Tyson Fury's post below:

The Fury vs. Usyk fight was initially targeted for Dec. 23, but 'The Gypsy King' faced unexpected challenges in a bout against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in October in Riyadh.

Fury sustained cuts over his forehead and left eye during the bout, ultimately securing a split-decision victory over 'The Predator', who was making his professional boxing debut.