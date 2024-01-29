Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: full fight card details - Start time, venue, how to watch and more

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is one of the biggest heavyweight matchups in recent history. Here's everything you need to know about the fight.

'The Gypsy King' takes on 'The Cat' in a fight that will crown the undisputed heavyweight king for the first time in more than two decades. The fight will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The country has played host to some of the biggest heavyweight clashes in recent times, and continues to put on some of the biggest boxing events today.

Venue: The Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Date: Feb. 17

Start Time: Although the start time for the event has not been announced, cards in Saudi Arabia have usually been post 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT.

How to watch: TBA

Full Fight card:

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, undisputed heavyweight championship

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis, vacant IBF cruiserweight championship

Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace, IBF super featherweight championship

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar, cruiserweight

Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi, featherweight

David Nyika vs. TBA, cruiserweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. TBA, heavyweight

Moses Itauma vs. TBA, heavyweight

The event will see the crowning of a new undisputed heavyweight champion. Even the undercard of the fight is stacked with two championship fights.

Fury will look to silence the doubters following his last fight against Francis Ngannou. Becoming undisputed champion will help him etch his name into the history books as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, and is sure to be the capstone achievement of his boxing career.

Francis Ngannou picks his winner for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

The world of boxing has its eyes set on Feb. 17, a historic day for heavyweight boxing. Fury vs. Usyk is a fight that fans have been wanting to see for a long time, ever since the Ukrainian put on a masterclass against Anthony Joshua to dethrone him. Ahead of the highly awaited fight, Francis Ngannou spoke to Queensberry Promotions, and gave his predictions for the fight:

"If I'm objective, I will say Tyson Fury. Speaking of myself, I will still say Tyson Fury. Obviously, I'm not counting Usyk out. I know he can win this fight, he has a very good chance, maybe even. But, I still go for Tyson and I still want him to win, to see him for the rematch."

Watch the interview below:

'The Predator' is still eyeing a rematch against 'The Gypsy King,' which is why he wants the Brit to win against Oleksandr Usyk. However, it is not the first time the odds have been stacked against the Ukrainian. Whenever he has had the odds stacked against him, he has risen to the occasion and proven everyone wrong.