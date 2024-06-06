"I don't think it was fair" - When Jared Cannonier got fired from U.S. military for failing a drug test

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier opened up about his brief stint in the U.S. Army and the unexpected end to his military career. Discharged after three years for failing a drug test, Cannonier admitted frustration with the situation but acknowledged the value of his military experience.

‘The Killa Gorilla’ detailed his story in an interview with MMA Fighting before his UFC Vegas 34 fight. He described celebrating with marijuana after a deployment, only to return and fail a drug test that led to his discharge.

"I failed a drug test. I got deployed, I come home. I celebrated, smoked some weed with my family. I get back, I get drug tested. And they said, 'Yeah, bye,' for failing drug test. When I see people getting slaps on the hands for way less, I don't wanna say anything bad about that, but I have my thoughts on that. I'm gonna keep those to myself... I don't like the way it ended. I don't think it was fair. I don't think it was right. But, it's all good. It worked out."

Trending

Despite his feelings about the discharge, Cannonier highlighted the positive aspects of his time in service:

"One thing I will say is that my experience in the army has been very helpful, very useful - the skills that I have learnt. So, I appreciate the experiences that I got in there, the people that I met while I was in there."

Check out Jared Cannonier's comments below (04:37):

Jared Cannonier vs Imavov Nassourdine in high-stakes Louisville showdown this weekend

UFC heads to Louisville, Kentucky, this Saturday for a pivotal middleweight matchup between veteran contender Jared Cannonier and rising prospect Nassourdine Imavov. Both fighters are eyeing a shot at the middleweight title, making this a high-stakes clash.

Cannonier boasts a wealth of experience across three weight divisions and boasts a two-fight win streak at middleweight. He's known for his aggressive striking, evidenced by his record-setting performance against Marvin Vettori (most significant strikes landed in a UFC middleweight bout).

Expand Tweet

Imavov, while younger, is no stranger to the spotlight. This will be his second main event this year, looking to bounce back from a close decision loss to Sean Strickland in his previous headliner. A well-rounded fighter with strong takedown defense, Imavov will look to exploit any openings in Cannonier's game.

Expand Tweet

With both fighters statistically well-matched and possessing distinct skill sets, this fight promises to be a thrilling display of striking prowess.