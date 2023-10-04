"I didn't think it was serious" - Alexa Grasso makes surprise injury revelation; undergoes surgery 2 weeks after Noche UFC

It appears Alexa Grasso didn't walk away from her title defense at Noche UFC unscathed. The UFC women's flyweight champion recently revealed that she suffered a hand fracture during her title rematch against Valentina Shevchenko and had to undergo surgery as a result.

Grasso and Shevchenko delivered unforgettable performances at Noche UFC on September 16. With the flyweight championship on the line, the two went back and forth for 25 minutes over five rounds. While both had strong moments during the fight, Grasso dominated the final minutes of the fifth round.

The contest ultimately ended in a split decision, thanks to judge Mike Bell scoring the final round a baffling 10-8 for the reigning champion. Due to the inconclusive result, Alexa Grasso retained her flyweight strap.

While the 30-year-old Mexican native appeared to have escaped suffering any long-term injuries during the fight, it seems she was unaware of her arm getting fractured during the contest.

Taking to Instagram, Alexa Grasso informed her fans about successfully undergoing surgery and wrote:

"What Are the odds huh? In the fight, I fractured my hand; we are used to not letting the pain stop us in anything, and although it hurt, I didn't think it was serious until I wanted to go back to training, and I realized my hand was still very bad... The surgery was a success... I know I will be ready for that trilogy."

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko: Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith weigh in on potential trilogy fight

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith recently weighed in on a potential Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy fight. Both MMA veterans firmly believe that a third fight between the two flyweights should be in order.

As mentioned, the Grasso-Shevchenko rematch was a highly entertaining affair that proved to be a real treat for MMA fans. With five rounds of nonstop action that ended in a rare split-draw decision, it's unsurprising to see many calls for a trilogy fight between the two.

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping and Smith discussed the Grasso vs. Shevchenko saga. During their conversation, 'Lionheart' revealed that he wanted to see more from the Mexican and said:

"I think it needs to be concluded... I thought that Grasso didn't fight that great if I'm being honest. I left wanting to see more rounds with those two. It's very likely that Valentina Shevchenko made the adjustments and made her look like that. I thought her range was off, I think we could see a better fight out of them, which I'm really excited about."

Catch Smith's comments below (11:30):

