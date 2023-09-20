"There's more to be seen" - Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping hope Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko settle their rivalry with a trilogy fight

Alexa Grasso defended her UFC flyweight title in a rematch against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of Noche UFC last Saturday. The fight ended in a split draw, and now there's talk of a third showdown between the two.

The fight was an intense bout where both fighters had their standout moments throughout the full 25 minutes. In the end, two judges gave scores of 48-47 in favor of each fighter, while the third judge called it a 47-47 draw.

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me Podcast, hosted by Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, the two commentators dissected the Grasso vs. Shevchenko rematch. 'Lionheart' endorsed the idea of a trilogy battle between the rivals and asserted that Alexa Grasso didn't meet the anticipated performance standards:

"I think it needs to be concluded. At least for me, there's more to be seen, I want to see more. I thought that Grasso didn't fight that great if I'm being honest. I left wanting to see more rounds with those two. It's very likely that Valentina made the adjustments and made her look like that. I thought her range was off, I think we could see a better fight out of them, which I'm really excited about."

Check out Smith's comments below (from 11:31):

At UFC 285 earlier this year, Grasso secured the UFC flyweight championship by defeating 'Bullet' with a fourth-round submission.

Daniel Cormier wants a trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko

Following the contentious rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, there is increasing backing for a third encounter between the two. Even UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier is of the opinion that it is warranted.

In a video on his YouTube channel, 'DC' commended their thrilling clash and voiced his eagerness to witness them go head-to-head again. He stated:

"Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko put on an absolute classic. Got to run it back. We’ve got to have these two women fight again. I feel like every time we match them up, we’re in line for a tremendous fight between these two."

Check out Cormier's comments below (from 8:03):