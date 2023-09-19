“You absolutely make me sick” - Henry Cejudo demands UFC judge Mike Bell to retire after controversial scoring decision

Following a recent bout, Henry Cejudo urged that UFC judge Mike Bell should retire after the controversial scoring decision at Noche UFC. This past Saturday, Alexa Grasso retained her UFC flyweight title in a contentious split draw against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of Noche UFC.

The weekend clash was a frenetic back-and-forth that had significant moments for both fighters over the course of 25 minutes. When the dust settled, the judges couldn't agree on a winner, with two judges scoring either fighter 48-47 and a third scoring the bout as a draw with a 47-47 score.

However, many expressed surprise at the 47-47 score given by cage-side judge Mike Bell, particularly for seeing Round 5 as a 10-8 in favor of Grasso. Sal D'Amato scored the fight in favor of Shevchenko, while Junichiro Kamijo had it for Grasso, each with 48-47 scorecards. Bell's controversial decision stirred debate amongst fans and pundits of the sport, leading to speculation that it was an attempt to help Grasso retain her title.

In a recent video shared on X (formerly Twitter), former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo publicly voiced his disapproval of Bell's judgment:

"Is MMA really turning into boxing? What's going on with this 10-8 round in the fifth for Alexa Grasso? Mike Bell you absolutely make me sick. You should retire from judging because you don't know absolutely anything. I have Alexa winning rounds two and five and that's it."

Henry Cejudo's sister passes away due to cancer

Henry Cejudo's sister passes away due to cancer

Henry Cejudo recently took to Instagram to announce the passing of his 40-year-old sister, Gloria Cejudo, after a prolonged struggle with cancer. 'Triple C' shared a photograph of his late sister along with a caption conveying the news:

"My older sister has been battling cancer for the last two years. I’ve never seen someone fight for their life like her. She played so many roles in my life including being my second mom. The most selfless person I have ever met. Thank you for teaching me about unconditional love. No more pain and suffering, rejoice with our Heavenly Father. Have those peaches in heaven you always wanted. Te amo y te quiero mucho mi hermana linda. Como te extraño. See you soon hermana ❤️ Gloria Nelly Cejudo"

Check out Cejudo's post below: