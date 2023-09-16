"Sorry to hear brother" - Condolences pour in from Alexander Volkanovski and others as Henry Cejudo's sister passes away due to cancer

Condolences and message support are pouring in for Henry Cejudo after the tragic news that his sister, who was battling cancer, has passed away.

Gloria Cejudo was diagnosed with the disease two years ago and had shown incredible bravery in her fight against it.

The former UFC double champion took to Instagram to share the news and wrote a heartfelt message to his late sister:

"My older sister has been battling cancer for the last two years. I’ve never seen someone fight for their life like her. She played so many roles in my life including being my second mom. The most selfless person I have ever met. Thank you for teaching me about unconditional love. No more pain and suffering, rejoice with our Heavenly Father. Have those peaches in heaven you always wanted. Te amo y te quiero mucho mi hermana linda. Como te extraño. See you soon hermana ❤️ Gloria Nelly Cejudo."

Support from fellow fighters and people around the world have come flooding in. These include a message from featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who had previously been in a rivalry with Henry Cejudo. Volkanovski wrote:

"Sorry to hear brother. Condolences to you and the family 🙏"

UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Michael Bisping also shared some touching words to 'Triple C':

"I really am so sorry brother. She looks like she was a beautiful soul. My sincere condolences to all of your family."

Sean O'Malley says Henry Cejudo got angry after bantamweight title win

Sean O'Malley etched his name into UFC history when he won the bantamweight title from Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

'Sugar' shocked the world when he landed a massive right hand in the second round of their bout, leading to a flurry of ground and pound that saw the referee stop the fight.

O'Malley recently spoke with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast and said that Henry Cejudo was "mad" at his performance. According to the new 135-pound champ, 'Triple C' couldn't stand the fact he had been able to nullify Sterling's wrestling, which Cejudo could not:

"When he did get me up against the fence, I outwrestled him. He couldn’t take me down and I will teach Henry whatever he wants to know cause he took Henry down four times. There’s just levels to wrestling and I’m above Henry, statistically speaking. It’s just - that little dude gets so fired up, just the fact that Aljo couldn’t take me down, I know Henry watches it and just gets so mad.”

Catch O'Malley's comments here (54:20):