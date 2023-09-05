"Little dude gets so fired up" - Sean O'Malley says Henry Cejudo got angry after 'Sugar' bested Aljamain Sterling in this aspect

Sean O'Malley secured a monumental victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, winning his first-ever title match with a thundering knockout.

The newly-crowned bantamweight champion showcased splendid defense against Sterling's attempts at taking him down in the first round of their bout. Subsequently, in the second round, O'Malley caught Sterling with a right hand that downed him.

In an interview with Michael Bisping, O'Malley spoke of the win and his wrestling to counter Sterling's gameplan.

“Whether they’re really good or not, I’m capable of making people look bad. And I think that comes from my speed. I always attribute my speed to my success. Aljamain Sterling was not expecting me to be as fast as I was. It drives me crazy when people are like, why didn’t he try to wrestle?"

O'Malley added:

"I’m standing like 42 feet away from you and still being able to hit you and these guys can’t get in on me. It’s not as easy as trying to grab my leg. He couldn’t [wrestle]. That was one hundred per cent his goal. It was no secret what our gameplans were, I executed mine better..."

Sean O'Malley then took a dig at former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, claiming that he gets riled up by the fact that he was outperformed by 'Sugar' in the wrestling aspect.

"When he did get me up against the fence, I outwrestled him. He couldn’t take me down and I will teach Henry whatever he wants to know cause he took Henry down four times. There’s just levels to wrestling and I’m above Henry, statistically speaking. It’s just- that little dude gets so fired up, just the fact that Aljo couldn’t take me down, I know Henry watches it and just gets so mad.”

Sean O'Malley Henry Cejudo: Triple C hits back at bantamweight champion for online poll

Sean O'Malley recently shared a Twitter poll's results and took aim at Henry Cejudo.

The poll was created by Chael Sonnen and pitted four fighters against each other to be the next challenger for the bantamweight title. These were, Aljamain Sterling, his teammate Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera, and Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo came in last in the polls, as voted for by fans and was promptly trolled for it by O'Malley.

'Triple C' hit back by calling Sean O'Malley 'trans-barbie' and dismissed the results of the poll.

