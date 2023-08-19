"I was told my services were not needed" - UFC vet denied spot on UFC 292 card despite texting the promotion "many, many times"

The highly anticipated UFC 292 will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The upcoming pay-per-view will feature Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight championship against Sean O'Malley in the main event.

Ahead of today's ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 292, the UFC hosted a Q&A session featuring panelists such as former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen, Calvin Kattar, Rob Font, and UFC lightweight veteran Joe Lauzon.

During the discussion, Lauzon disclosed that despite being a local fan favorite, his plea to secure an opponent for the upcoming UFC 292 was turned down by the promotion:

"I tried [securing a fight], but It didn't work out. I texted many many times I was told my services were not needed. I would’ve fought whoever, but I really wanted to fight Chase Hooper. He had just beat Nick Fiore, who is another local guy."

He added:

"I feel like it’d be a really good matchup for me. It could’ve maybe been the last one, but it just didn’t come together. I tried. I really, really tried, but it didn’t work out.”

Check out Lauzon's comments below (from 4:00):

Joe Lauzon holds the record for the longest-tenured fighter on the current roster of the promotion. Making his debut at UFC 63 in 2006, Lauzon has fought in 27 bouts under the UFC.

Having last competed nearly four years ago 'J-Lau' encountered a series of challenges in booking fights. He was scheduled to face Donald Cerrone three times, but the bout was postponed once and canceled twice, ultimately leading to Cerrone's retirement.

Complete results for UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley weigh-ins

Main Card

Aljamain Sterling (135 lbs) vs. Sean O’Malley (135 lbs): bantamweight title bout

Zhang Weili (115 lbs) vs. Amanda Lemos (114 lbs): strawweight title bout

Neil Magny (170.5 lbs) vs. Ian Garry (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5 lbs) vs. Mario Bautista (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Marlon Vera (136 lbs) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135 lbs): bantamweight bout

Preliminary Card

Chris Weidman (186 lbs) vs. Brad Tavares (185 lbs): middleweight bout

Gregory Rodrigues (186 lbs) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185 lbs): middleweight bout

Kurt Holobaugh (155.5 lbs) vs. Austin Hubbard (155 lbs): lightweight (TUF Finale) bout

Brad Katona (135 lbs) vs. Cody Gibson (135 lbs): bantamweight (TUF Finale) bout

Andre Petroski (186 lbs) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185 lbs): middleweight bout

Andrea Lee (125 lbs) vs. Natalia Silva (125 lbs): Women's flyweight bout

Karine Silva (125 lbs) vs. Maryna Moroz (125 lbs): Women's flyweight bout