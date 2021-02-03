"I want to finish him"- Petr Yan claims he is training to break and destroy Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259

Petr Yan plans on breaking and destroying Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion isn't just looking forward to defending his title, he wants to maul his challenger.

Petr Yan won the vacant UFC bantamweight title at UFC 251 after a dominant win over former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo. The two men squared-off for the title, which was initially vacated by Henry Cejudo.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Petr Yan made it quite clear that he is currently training to destroy Sterling on 6th March. The current champion claimed that he is feeling quite strong mentally and also had a few choice words for "big mouth" Sterling.

“I’m training to break him and destroy him. I can’t see what he’s going to offer me and I’m determined to prove to everyone that I deserve to be champion. I’m gonna defend this belt for a long time. Right now, mentally, I’m so strong," said Petr Yan.

"I believe, and I have no doubt in my mind, that I’m going to beat him in every aspect and I believe that these thoughts are materializing. Whatever you think becomes real. From myself, I just need to be focused, cold-blooded and just go forward to get this thing done," continued Yan.

Petr Yan also confidently added that he is going to finish Aljamain Sterling, as it is something he aims to replicate in every fight. According to the Russian, his goal is to finish his opponent every time he steps into the Octagon.

“I want to finish him. Every time I fight, the goal is to always finish the opponent and this time is going to be no different," said Petr Yan.

Petr Yan will return to the Octagon in March

Petr Yan will put his UFC bantamweight title on the line for the very first time on 6th March. In his first title defense, Yan will face a tough contender in Aljamain Sterling.

The fight will be one of three title fights taking place at the UFC 259 as both Amanda Nunes and Jan Blachowicz are set to put their titles on the line at the event.