“I want to see you again” -Rodtang gunning for Tenshin Nasukawa rematch before Japanese fighter retires

Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon wants to step into the ring with longtime rival Tenshin Nasukawa at least once before the Japanese star walks away from kickboxing for good.

Tenshin recently announced that he will be retiring from the sport to pursue a professional boxing career. Rodtang posted his reaction and response to Tenshin’s bombshell on his official Instagram account.

Alongside a picture of himself alongside Tenshin, Rodtang posted the caption:

“I’ve heard that you will change the battle in a new way. If [this] will be your last kickboxing fight. I want to see you again #one champion.”

Rodtang tagged ONE Championship’s official Instagram account in the post, as well as Chatri Sityodtong, the ONE chairman and CEO.

On Sunday, as per martial arts site Gong Kakutogi, Tenshin stated that he had two bouts left on his contract with Japanese promoter RISE, admitting that he would love to fight Rodtang in a rematch in his last kickboxing fight ever. That would take place tentatively on April 2, 2022, at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Shibuya.

When asked about the perfect dance partner for his final fight, Tenshin was quoted as saying:

“My final opponent is not decided yet, but if possible, I want to face Rodtang.”

Rodtang and Tenshin battled to a draw after five rounds at RISE 125 in 2018. As a result, an extra round had to be fought and Tenshin ran away with the decision after a close but controversial fight.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Tenshin Nasukawa - kickboxing’s most wanted rematch

Since their first encounter in June 2018, both Rodtang and Tenshin have evolved into striking martial arts’ most prolific athletes.

Apart from holding the flyweight Muay Thai world title in ONE Championship, Rodtang is also currently the promotion’s No.1-ranked flyweight kickboxer. Meanwhile, Tenshin is rated as the No.1-ranked flyweight and super flyweight in the world, as well as No.1 pound-for-pound by many outlets.

Rodtang made his ONE debut in 2018 and has since won 10 straight fights, most of which in dramatic fashion. He captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in mid-2019, capturing the belt from England’s Jonathan Haggerty.

Tenshin, on the other hand, has gone on to claim a plethora of world championship belts, all the while maintaining his perfect 41-0 record. He has never lost in kickboxing.

Tenshin also infamously fought boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather Jr. in November 2018, opening up a new opportunity for the Japanese stalwart that ultimately led to his decision to transition to boxing.

For a Rodtang-Tenshin bout to be made, ONE Championship and RISE have to be willing to work with each other. The fighters are both down, so it’s up to the promoters to make the fight happen.

Meanwhile, Rodtang is currently penciled in to face MMA legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in a “special rules” Muay Thai and MMA match at ONE X, the promotion’s much-anticipated 10th anniversary event. It's expected to take place in early 2022.

Edited by Harvey Leonard