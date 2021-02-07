"I don't want to watch that!" - Cory Sandhagen refuses to watch replay of his KO of Frankie Edgar out of respect

UFC bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar finally locked horns at UFC Vegas 18 tonight. Sandhangen finished the former UFC lightweight champion with a devastating flying knee in the very first round.

As Edgar was changing his elevation to proceed for a takedown, Sandhagen exploded into a flying knee at the 28 second mark. Sandhagen perfectly timed a flying knee and knocked out Frankie Edgar in the veteran's second bantamweight outing.

This knockout will definitely add to the highlight reel of Cory Sandhagen. However, the brown belt in BJJ said he felt bittersweet to KO a legend of the sport like Frankie Edgar in his post fight interview.

Though, Cory acknowledged the fact that this is the name of the game and believes that this victory sets him up next for a title shot.

"It feels good, man. But that's Frankie Edgar. I don't want to watch that." -- Cory Sandhagen (@cors_life), class. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 7, 2021

Frankie Edgar has been at the helm of the sport for almost a decade. Expecting a win over Cory Sandhagen, Edgar was aspiring a shot at the bantamweight title. It will be interesting to see how Frankie recuperates from such a devastating loss and get back on a winning streak.

Will Cory Sandhagen fight for the belt in 2021?

Cory Sandhagen expressed exasperation on Bantamweight champion Petr Yan's comments that his next opponent can be TJ Dillashaw. Sandhagen is now on a two-fight winning streak and would like a title shot ahead of Dillashaw.

Petr Yan will face Aljamain Sterling at UFC 258 in his first title defence. Sandhagen revealed his pick for the matchup and stated that he was unsure of who would emerge as the victor in that bout. After his knockout victory over Frankie Edgar, Sandhagen believes that he deserves the title shot next.

"I don't know though, if you ask me next week, I might change my mind and say Yan, and so I think that's kind of a coin toss, it's a super interesting match up, and you know, I'm really excited to watch this fight", said Cory Sandhagen on his pick for UFC 258.

Champion Petr Yan also weighed in on Sandhagen's win at UFC Vegas 18.