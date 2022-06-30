“I welcome the challenge” - Atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd willing to take on all-comers

Janet Todd knows that she has a target on her back, but she is not backing down from any would-be challengers.

The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion has a chance to become a rare two-sport ONE world champ at ONE 159. She will face Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title in the July 22nd event, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Should Todd claim another world title in a second sport, she knows that there will be many more challengers coming for her. In an interview with ONE Championship, the American said that it's the price that she has to pay for being the best in the world.

Janet Todd said:

“I think any title holder or top contender should be ONE’s most wanted, shouldn’t they? So yeah, of course [I feel like one of the most wanted athletes]. And I want to be able to stay on top and continue to fight top-level competition. So I welcome the challenge. It is a compliment.”

Janet Todd set to welcome Lara Fernandez to ONE Championship

WBC and ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez stands in Janet Todd’s way towards becoming a two-sport world champion, and she is as formidable an opponent as they come.

Fernandez has competed in over 50 striking bouts in her career as part of various promotions around the world. In May, she signed with ONE Super Series to compete in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, and now she’s ready to make a rousing debut.

Meanwhile, Janet Todd joined ONE Super Series in 2019, losing her first bout to none other than Stamp Fairtex herself. That hardly deterred the California native, and Todd returned months later to kickstart an incredible run.

She destroyed China’s Wang Chin Long, winning via technical knockout in the second round. In her next fight, she took home a unanimous decision victory over Kai Ting Chuang.

A spectacular head-kick knockout of the gorgeous Ekaterina Vandaryeva at the historic ONE: Century event in Japan turned Todd into an overnight star, and soon she was back on Stamp’s doorstep, this time gunning for the kickboxing belt the Thai held.

Todd battled Stamp at ONE: King of the Jungle in early 2020, just before COVID-19 ravaged the world. ‘JT’ pulled out a close five-round unanimous decision in a tough fight, defeating the Thai warrior princess, a result which came as a shock to many.

The American has since made two successful world title defenses, and now she finds herself on the cusp of absolute greatness. If she can beat Fernandez, Todd will join Stamp as the only two-sport ONE world champions in the promotion’s history.

