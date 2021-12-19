"If it wasn't for him, none of these people would know who I am" - Amanda Serrano thanks Jake Paul for upping her star power

Amanda Serrano put on a boxing masterclass to beat Miriam Gutiérrez via unanimous decision in the co-main event of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 fight card on Showtime. The judges scored the fight 99-90, 99-91, 100-90 in favor of Serrano, who picked up her 28th consecutive victory on the night.

Following the win, Serrano is expected to face pound-for-pound queen Katie Taylor sometime next year. While she was clearly elated to pick up the win, 'The Real Deal' remembered to thank Jake Paul for propelling her to global stardom by providing her with the opportunity to fight on highly-anticipated cards.

Serrano claimed that without 'The Problem Child' promoting her, people across the globe wouldn't have been aware of who she is today. During her post-fight interview, she said:

"I got to thank Jake Paul you know, because if it wasn't for him pushing me, none of these people would know who I am so I definitely want to thank my team, Jordan Maldonado, my sister Cindy, all my sparring partners, MVP baby, I hope I made you guys proud. Jake Paul and everybody in the crowd who came out to see and everybody who purchased the pay-per-view, thank you, and this is women's boxing. I'm doing it for all of us baby."

Jake Paul KOs Tyron Woodley in the rematch; calls out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz

Jake Paul silenced his doubters with a spectacular knockout victory against Tyron Woodley in their rematch. Heading into the fight, the YouTube star vowed to knock out Woodley and he kept his word, finishing the fight in a violent manner with a vicious right hand in the sixth round.

This was Jake Paul's fifth straight victory since turning professional. Paul has four knockout wins in five fights and remains undefeated in pro-boxing. Following the win, Paul called out UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

