Russian middleweight Ikram Aliskerov is one of the breakout stars from the 2022 Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). The fighter is set to make his promotional debut at UFC 288 on May 6 against Phil Hawes.

Interestingly, the 30-year-old has already got a taste of what it is like to face a UFC elite. In 2019, Aliskerov had the unfortunate pleasure of being one of Chimaev's most devastating finishes as he succumbed to a first-round knockout against the 28-year-old at the Brave Combat Federation - Pride & Honor.

At the event, 'Borz' thoroughly outclassed the Russian. Chimaev started headhunting early in the fight, and after a few grappling exchanges, a perfectly placed uppercut by the Chechen-born Swede sent Aliskerov crashing down to the canvas.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev vs. Ikram Aliskerov below:

This marked the 30-year-old's only loss in his otherwise blemish-free career. Since the loss to 'Borz,' the Dagestani has registered five back-to-back wins. He currently holds a record of 13-1, with nine wins coming via finishes. (four KO/TKO, five submissions)

Interestingly, according to Chimaev, Aliskerov is the most formidable opponent he has ever faced in his career.

Ikram Aliskerov is a highly accomplished Sambo practitioner. He holds gold medals in both the world and European combat Sambo championships. The talented athlete cruised through the DWCS 2022 with a first-round submission win over Mario Filipe de Sousa via a kimura.

Khamzat Chimaev is undefeated in MMA and boasts a stellar record of 12 wins (6 in the UFC). Since signing with the UFC in 2020, Chimaev has registered wins against Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, and Li Jingliang.

UFC 288: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Phil Hawes odds

Ikram Aliskerov will make his UFC debut against Phil Hawes in the early prelims of UFC 288 on May 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Take a look at the projected odds for the event.

As per Best Fight Odds, the Russian is a -250 favorite for the event, while Hawes is the +210 underdog. This means that a $1000 wager on Aliskerov will grant users a payout of $1,400 if he wins the fight. The same bet on Hawes will result in a greater return of $3,100 if the American gets his hand raised.

UFC 288 will be headlined by the bantamweight championship showdown between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

Per the live odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, both fighters were given an equal chance to win the fight at -110, however, the closing odds might differ since the fight is almost three weeks away.

