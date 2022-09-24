“Luck comes to the strongest” - Ilya Freymanov relishes opportunity to fight Martin Nguyen

According to ONE Championship newcomer Ilya Freymanov, destiny is at his feet. It’s up to him whether or not he can capitalize on the opportunity that lies before him.

Freymanov is scheduled to make his ONE Championship promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 30 via Prime Video.

He will take on former ONE featherweight and lightweight world champion Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen in what is expected to be an instant classic between the two hard-hitting knockout artists.

Freymanov brings a 10-1 professional record into ONE Championship, which includes eight knockouts and two decision wins. The Russian fighter is known for his high octane fighting style, which perfectly compliments Nguyen’s come-forward nature.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Freymanov detailed how lucky he feels and how ready he is to compete on the global stage of one of the biggest martial arts organizations in the industry:

“If [ONE CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong] gave me that chance, why should I turn it down? I’m happy with what ONE is offering me right now. Maybe this is luck, but luck comes to the strongest and those who are ready.”

Ilya Freymanov could crack the featherweight top five with a win over Martin Nguyen

Like every fighter in the sport, Ilya Freymanov is looking to become a world champion. The talented 26-year-old from Krasnodar features a well-rounded skill set, honed at top gyms like Kombat Group Pattaya and Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket.

He is a former Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer who made his professional mixed martial arts debut in 2014.

Representing Kuznya Fight Club, Freymanov hopes to put himself in prime position to compete for ONE Championship gold in the very near future.

If Freymanov is able to defeat Nguyen and perhaps make a statement with an explosive performance, it would do wonders for his stock and send him flying up the featherweight rankings. ‘The Situ-Asian’ is currently ranked No.3 in the division and is one big win away from another crack at the featherweight belt himself.

Freymanov could steal Nguyen’s thunder with a resounding victory, take his spot in the top five, and even potentially angle himself in the world title conversation at featherweight.

The sky’s the limit for Ilya Freymanov, who looks to showcase his dangerous striking ability to American fans at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III.

