"Incredibly humble" - When fans felt sorry for Dominick Reyes after he put out statement following devastating Jiri Prochazka loss

Dominick Reyes was able to get back in the win column this past weekend, defeating Dustin Jacoby via first-round knockout. It marked the No.15-ranked middleweight's first win since UFC on ESPN 6 in Oct. 2019 when he picked up a first-round knockout victory over Chris Weidman to secure a title opportunity.

'The Devastator' had suffered four consecutive losses in that span, losing to Jon Jones via unanimous decision at UFC 247, Jan Blachowicz via second-round TKO at UFC 253, Jiri Prochazka via second-round knockout at UFC on ESPN 23, and Ryan Spann via first-round knockout at UFC 281.

Following his loss to 'Denisa', the No.15-ranked light heavyweight put out a statement that read:

"Finally home and surrounded by those I love, I'd like to say, I went out there and fought with all my heart! I put it all out there and I'm glad it was entertaining for most of you. I'm happy and upset as you can imagine as I didn't get the desired outcome. But I went out and fought and for that I can say I'm proud."

He continued:

"I love this game and at times it does not love me back but that's what we have all signed up for. I want to say I'm doing good healing up I'll be ok. And congrats to @jirkaprochazka hell of a fight and what an elbow! it's the ones you don't see coming that get you. God bless you all and I'll see you guys at the next one - Dom Reyes"

Check out a screenshot of Dominick Reyes' comments below:

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to the statement by sharing praise for Reyes. Reddit user @RLPMMA labeled him as humble:

"Incredibly humble. I hope that Once cocky, now humble Reyes becomes a mythic fighter."

@cosmic-schmuck believes he is a warrior:

"Dudes not kidding when he said he fought with all his heart. Warrior"

@jacobsaggypoo claimed:

"Honestly, as long as I’ve followed him I’ve quite liked most of what I’ve heard Dom Reyes say"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

What did Dominick Reyes say about getting back in the win column?

Dominick Reyes took to Instagram following his first victory in nearly five years - a first-round knockout against Dustin Jacoby - to express his gratitude. The two-time light heavyweight title challenger stated:

"Grateful! Louisville thank you for an amazing night! Setting records, we blew the roof off tonight! I have many to thank for this I will get to all the thank you’s in another post, for now. Wow what a night. God bless you all! 🙏🏽❤️✝️ 📸 @espnmma Bonus?!?"

Check out Dominick Reyes' Instagram post below:

It is unclear who Reyes will face next, however, the No.15-ranked light heavyweight has to feel great about getting back in the win column. It remains to be seen if he can regain the form that previously earned him a title opportunity.