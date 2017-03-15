Interview: MMA fighter Pawan Maan Singh promises to make India proud on Brazil debut

Indian Mixed Martial Artist Pawan Maan Singh will step in for his first International bout at the Brave Combat Federation event in Brazil.

Pawan Maan Singh is a two-weight champion in the SFL

Indian Mixed Martial Artist Pawan Maan Singh will step in for his first international MMA bout at the pilot Brave Combat Federation event in Brazil.

Pawan Maan Singh is one of the pioneers in the Indian Mixed Martial Arts industry, who made his name on the national MMA circuit for his explosive knockout power.

Born in a small village in Haryana, his journey from the national boxing circuit to Brave Combat Federation has been a tough journey. Pawan is the first Indian athlete to represent the nation at an MMA event in Brazil.

Pawan emerged as a trendsetter by becoming the first Indian athlete to claim championship titles in two different weight classes. Till date, he is the only Indian to hold championships in multiple weight classes in the Super Fight League.

Also read: Brave Combat Federation 3: Battle in Brazil full fight card announced

The former Super Fight League Welterweight and Lightweight champion, has also been actively involved in professional boxing while being active in MMA. The Delhi-based fighter who is a father of two is confident that he will go toe-toe against his opponent, James Pou, from the United States of America.

Pou has three wins in three fights, with a knockout, a submission and a decision. In the interview after clearing the weigh-ins at Curitiba, Pawan opened up in an exclusive interview with Hari Bhagirath from KHK MMA Bahrain.

Q: James Pou has never faced defeat in his career. Does that bother you?

A: Fight is beyond statistics. He must be bothered because he has never felt how it feels to lose. Once my right connects there will not be a streak. He must think twice before going to the ground. I am in the best shape of my career and my camp was the best so far.

Q: You qualified selection trials in the final phase, overcoming a seemingly impossible selection process. What inspired you to strive so hard to get selected?

A: I had no choice but to get qualified. This is my dream and the only way to make things better for my family. I have two children to take care of. The only thing I know to do best is to fight.

That is what I am - a fighter. Missing the selection was not an option for me at all.

Q: What if you had not made it in Brave Combat Federation? What were your plans?

A: Losing wasn’t an option. At this point of my career, this was an opportunity that I didn’t want to miss.

I wanted to represent my skills and my nation on the global platform, this is the only way I know I can make my family and nation proud.

Q: What do you think about the future of MMA in India?

A: India has a bright future in not just MMA but in all combat sports. Champions are rising in each sport. Media and people are paying attention. Also, films that have strong messages to support athletes are creating awareness like never before.

In the end, everything lies in the hands of Indians. It is my nation that gave me everything and will fight the best to make India proud.

Brave 3: Battle in Brazil, will be hosted at the Max Rosenmann Arena in Curitiba, Brazil on 18 March, 2017.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com