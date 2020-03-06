Ion Cutelaba vs Magomedov Ankalaev rematch reportedly booked for UFC 249

Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev will feature in a rematch at UFC 249

At the recently concluded UFC Fight Night 169, Ion Cutelaba fell victim to a poor referring decision, as he lost his Light Heavyweight bout against Magomed Ankalaev in the most controversial manner.

However, as per a report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, it now looks like Cutelaba will get another shot at redemption, as the UFC has reportedly booked a rematch between him and Ankalaev for the upcoming UFC 249 pay-per-view.

Cutelaba vs Ankalaev rematch booked for UFC 249

As seen at UFC Norfolk, Ion Cutelaba was stopped by Magomed Ankalaev within the first 38 seconds of the fight while still being on his feet, but, ref Kevin MacDonald decided to stop the fight thinking Cutelaba was out while being on his feet.

Breaking: Per sources, UFC rebooking last week’s controversial bout between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev to UFC 249 in April in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/UUGqAf65rY — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 5, 2020

However, following the controversial stoppage, the UFC has reportedly booked a rematch between the pair for the upcoming UFC 249 card which is scheduled for 18th April. And, on this occasion, Cutelaba will certainly look to take full advantage of the rematch that has now been rightfully awarded to him.

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled for 18th April 2020 and will be headlined by reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is set to go one-on-one against Tony Ferguson with the UFC Lightweight Championship on the line.