"Iron him out" - Former champion reveals talks about potential fight with Jake Paul

Carl Froch would be willing to box Jake Paul in a potential comeback fight.

'The Cobra' is going on a decade after being out of the ring, last competing in 2014. That year at Wembley Stadium, Froch knocked out George Groves in front of 80,000 roaring fans. Following the win, he retired from boxing.

Naturally, there's been many calls for the former champion to return. Sitting with a 33-2 record, Froch has remained in the public eye since retiring from boxing. He's become an analyst, who isn't afraid to speak his mind about names such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

However, Carl Froch could put on the gloves one last time against Jake Paul. During a recent interview with TalkSport, the former champion revealed that David Haye had offered him millions to fight in December. The fight would be an exhibition.

'The Hayemaker' told the former champion that any opponent is possible, and nothing is set. Naturally, Froch shifted the conversation to a fight with Paul, whom he's gone back and forth with on several occasions. However, he doubts it'll happen, stating:

"It was a WhatsApp message saying, 'do you want to fight Christmas time/December? Exhibition, who ever you want'. I won't tell you how much money, but it was seven figures, it was in dollars but I said, 'no I need it in sterling'... Of course I would [fight a YouTuber] - especially Jake Paul! I'd iron him out. He wouldn't fight me though, would he?"

When will Jake Paul fight next?

Unfortunately for Carl Froch, Jake Paul is booked up at the moment.

'The Problem Child' has been out of the ring since his February loss to Tommy Fury. Following the first defeat of his career, Paul announced his intention to face 'TNT' again.

However, he quickly changed his mind, instead booking a fight with Nate Diaz. The two are slated to headline a DAZN pay-per-view event next month from Dallas, Texas. As of now, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is a solid betting favorite to win.

However, he previously has shown interest in boxing Carl Froch. Prior to his loss to Fury in February, Paul admitted that he would box the former champion, but if he could first beat Anderson Silva. The YouTuber famously defeated 'The Spider' last October by decision.

Nonetheless, after his loss to 'TNT', Jake Paul stopped discussing the possible fight. However, it seems that Froch is still down to fight 'The Problem Child'.