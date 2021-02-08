Is Alistair Overeem still fighting?

Yes. Alistair Overeem is still fighting.

Alistair Overeem has issued a statement after he suffered a second-round TKO loss in his UFC Vegas 18 main event matchup at the hands of Alexander Volkov.

In the statement that he issued via his official social media handles, ‘The Reem’ has suggested that he’ll spend some time with his family but return to the gym soon.

Speculation surrounding Alistair Overeem’s potential retirement before and after UFC Vegas 18

Alistair Overeem had recently asserted that he’s making one last run at the UFC heavyweight title. Overeem vowed to win the UFC heavyweight belt and then retire immediately after he wins the belt.

The MMA community was resultantly set abuzz with speculation as to what would happen if Alistair Overeem were to lose his high-stakes UFC Vegas 18 fight to Alexander Volkov.

Some claimed that in case Overeem loses to Volkov, that could be the end of his time in the UFC organization and the sport of MMA as Overeem would announce his retirement.

Now, although Alistair Overeem did lose to Volkov, the legendary heavyweight did not announce his retirement.

Instead, Overeem took to his official Twitter and Instagram accounts to give props to his opponent Alexander Volkov, and he revealed that he’ll now focus on healing and spend some time with his family.

Overeem also thanked his fans for their support.

"You’re a true warrior @AlexDragoVolkov. Congrats on the win! Yesterday wasn’t my night. My highest priority right now is to heal up and spend some well deserved time with the family. I’ll be back in the gym soon though. Thank you all for your support! Really appreciate all of you," Alistair Overeem stated via Twitter.

Additionally, Alistair Overeem emphasized that he will get back in the gym soon.

You’re a true warrior @AlexDragoVolkov. Congrats on the win! Yesterday wasn’t my night. My highest priority right now is to heal up and spend some well deserved time with the family. I’ll be back in the gym soon though. Thank you all for your support! Really appreciate all of you pic.twitter.com/Tj70qjIMJA — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) February 7, 2021

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov – A battle of heavyweight strikers with brilliant technique

Both Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov are well-rounded MMA fighters, capable of fighting on the feet as well as the mat.

However, it’s no secret that Overeem and Volkov love a good striking battle.

Overeem and Volkov are widely respected for their impeccable striking technique. Furthermore, their outstanding striking skills come with the extra KO power that they possess as heavyweights.

Their UFC Vegas 18 headlining fight, which transpired on February 6th, 2021, was a tactical affair that was largely contested on the feet.

The clinch-work and grappling exchanges on the feet were primarily a part of the larger striking battle the duo was involved in.

Despite landing a few good overhand lefts, Alistair Overeem didn’t find much success on the feet.

On the contrary, Volkov stayed consistent with his boxing and kicks. The Russian star stalked Overeem and pierced the Dutch star’s high guard whenever Overeem would shell up, particularly along the fence.

The end came at the 2:06 minute-mark of round two, when Volkov dropped Overeem with a beautiful 2-3 (right straight-left hook) that bypassed the latter’s high guard and dropped him.

The referee waved off the fight and Volkov was declared the winner via second-round TKO.

Alistair Overeem’s loss to Volkov is a huge setback in his quest to win the UFC heavyweight title.

Nevertheless, The Demolition Man has now suggested that he isn’t retiring anytime soon.

Which fighter would you like to see Overeem face next? Sound off in the comments.