"My time is running out"- Alistair Overeem reveals what he will do after winning the UFC Heavyweight title

UFC veteran Alistair Overeem will be competing in another main event this weekend. The Demolition Man will be facing the dangerous Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 18, as he aims to add another victim to his list.

In the lead-up to fight day, Alistair Overeem spoke to MMA Junkie and explained that he will retire immediately if he wins the UFC Heavyweight title.

Alistair Overeem believes that he will not have anything left to prove after winning the Heavyweight title

Alistair Overeem believes that the momentum is definitely on his side, as he is on a two-fight winning streak in UFC. The Dutch fighter also thinks his fights have been exciting and feels the title shot will present itself.

The former UFC Heavyweight title contender also pretty much confirmed that this will indeed be his final run at the Championship as he is running out of time. Alistair Overeem definitely does not have any regrets and remains proud of his great career.

“There definitely is momentum because we’re two wins (in a row). I think my fights are good, they’re exciting. I think we’ve just got to keep this trajectory going and another title shot will be there, and that will be my last because my time is running out, which is fine. I’ve had a great career, I’m having a great career. But we also have to be realistic, and that’s a little bit where the final run comes from. I’m not going to keep fighting until I’m 45. It’s going to be one final run, then it’s going to be thank you everybody for watching, and see you in the next life.” said Alistair Overeem.

The former Strikeforce heavyweight champion eventually concluded his statement by confirming that he will retire immediately after winning the UFC Heavyweight title. According to the Dutch fighter, there won't be anything else for him to prove if he finally gets to wrap the UFC belt around his waist.

“I would retire immediately (after winning the title). There’s nothing to prove at that point.” said Alistair Overeem.

Alistair Overeem will face a tough challenger in Alexander Volkov on the 6th of February at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The two Heavyweights are set to headline UFC's first card in Las Vegas this year and the fight promises to be an exciting contest.