Is Conor McGregor a billionaire after the Proper 12 Whiskey sale?

No. Conor McGregor is not a billionaire after the Proper 12 Whiskey sale.

The combat sports world has been set abuzz by the recent revelation regarding Conor McGregor having sold the majority stakes he held in the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand.

In fact, not only the combat sports world but also the pop culture realm as a whole has been discussing McGregor’s monumental business move. This business move is said to have fetched the MMA megastar millions of dollars.

Needless to say, as has been the case with a lot of Conor McGregor’s business deals over the past few years, many of his fans have been speculating whether The Notorious One has finally accomplished his goal of crossing over into the billionaire’s club.

Conor McGregor has time and again asserted that he is indeed going to be a billionaire someday. On that note, if he does manage to accomplish that goal, it would be safe to say that a ton of credit would go to his recent whiskey sale.

Conor McGregor sold his majority stakes but is still involved with Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

As reported by ESPN, Conor McGregor is no longer the majority owner of the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand. Proximo Spirits – an organization that owns Jose Cuervo and other top-tier alcohol brands – has acquired a majority stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. Prior to this latest development, Proximo Spirits owned a 49% stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Proximo Spirits acquiring a majority stake in the brand has resulted in Conor McGregor, his manager Audie Attar (Paradigm Sports Management), and their partner Ken Austin receiving a sum of $600 million. McGregor founded the brand in 2018, with Attar and Austin as his business partners.

This $600 million includes the $250 million that they have earned since the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand was founded. Conor McGregor has now taken to his social media accounts and suggested that he’s still involved with the brand, insinuating that the sale will take the brand to even greater heights of success.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor’s net worth has increased after the latest Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey deal, but he’s still not a billionaire

Conor McGregor’s net worth in 2021 was estimated to be $120 million. And considering the aforementioned developments, McGregor’s wealth is likely to have significantly increased this year.

Nevertheless, despite the latest Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey deal fetching him great wealth, Conor McGregor still isn’t a billionaire. Even if one was to assume that McGregor received the entire $600 million sum from the deal, it’d still take his net worth to around $720 million only.

Advertisement

Besides, as regards the $120 million, a notable part of the wealth came from his whiskey sales since 2018. And the $600 million already includes the earnings he had received from the whiskey sales over the years. Furthermore, Audie Attar and Ken Austin too received a share from the $600 million.

The consensus is that Conor McGregor’s $120 million net worth likely doubled with the latest whiskey deal, but he still has a long way to go before he hits the elusive $1 billion mark. As of this time, the exact sum Conor McGregor individually earned from the sale and his current net worth remains unclear. Fans can expect additional details on this to unravel in the days to come.

UFC icon Conor McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier in their highly anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021.

It's signed!



Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 at #UFC264 in Las Vegas!!



🎟️ https://t.co/3cDncyuuHF pic.twitter.com/KU7usyz1u8 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 14, 2021