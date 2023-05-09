Is Floyd Mayweather retired or active? Here's why his pro record is still 50-0 despite latest fights

Floyd Mayweather is currently retired as a professional boxer but continues to compete in exhibition bouts.

'Money' holds a 50-0 professional boxing record, with wins over names such as Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya. However, Mayweather has not been competing as a professional since a 2017 knockout victory over Conor McGregor.

Following the win over 'The Notorious', the former boxing champion hung up the gloves for good. However, some fans are likely not aware of that fact, as Mayweather has continued to fight. The difference is that he's not fighting in a professional capacity.

Instead, Floyd Mayweather has been competing in exhibition matchups. For the uninitiated, an exhibition fight is more akin to a sparring session than a full-blown professional fight. There's commonly no judging, and it's up to the fighters as to how intense the bout is.

For his part, the former four-division champion has racked up a 3-0 (3 no contests) record in his exhibition career thus far. In that time, Mayweather has scored knockout wins over Deji Olatunji, Mikuru Asakura, and Tenshin Nasukawa.

While the 46-year-old likely isn't hurting for cash, he's stated that he plans to do a multiple-country exhibition tour this year. Mayweather has already competed in one fight thus far, fighting to a no-contest against Aaron Chalmers in February.

Who will Floyd Mayweather fight next?

Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition bout is slated for June, as he will face John Gotti III.

'Money' has been very careful with his opponent selection to this point in his exhibition boxing career. Mayweather has opted not to face fellow professional boxers, but instead high-profile figures without much of a lengthy boxing background.

His most recent opponent, Aaron Chalmers, fit the bill, as 'The Joker' had only competed in a few boxing matches. In fact, the British star was more of an MMA fighter than anything, as he spent years fighting in the Bellator cage.

Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition opponent, John Gotti III, has a similar story. The boxer is currently 2-0 as a professional but is known more for his work in the MMA cage. Gotti III racked up a 5-1 record in the octagon but is hopeful that he'll be able to upset Mayweather in June.

The two are expected to headline a pay-per-view clash, with the card going down in Florida. While Mayweather's 50-0 record will stay the same regardless of the result, Gotti III is eyeing a stoppage win later this year.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Floyd Mayweather will face John Gotti III in an exhibition bout on Sunday, June 11 in Sunrise, Florida. Floyd Mayweather will face John Gotti III in an exhibition bout on Sunday, June 11 in Sunrise, Florida. https://t.co/Jr1IO7jafv

