Is Floyd Mayweather Sr. undefeated like his son? Looking back at the boxer's decorated career

Floyd Mayweather Sr. wasn't undefeated like his son, but he still had some big moments.

'Money' is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. Having retired at a perfect 50-0 undefeated record, and earned wins over names such as Manny Pacquiao, his place in history is secure. Furthermore, Mayweather's defensive skills are second to none.

Most of those defensive skills he got from his father. Mayweather Sr. began his boxing career in 1974, scoring a points decision win over Ron Pettigrew. He would later suffer his first career loss to Tyrone Phelps, starting his career at just 4-1.

However, he would quickly put together an 11-fight winning streak. That led to a 1978 clash with Sugar Ray Leonard. In the biggest fight of Mayweather's career to date, he lost by tenth-round knockout. He would rebound, but later suffer a loss to former champion Marlon Starling just five fights later.

Nonetheless, Floyd Mayweather Sr. kept boxing until 1983, earning a 28-3-1 record. Ultimately, three straight losses wound up forcing the welterweight to retire. It's worth noting that months after his loss to Leonard, he was shot in the leg in a dispute. That injury severely hampered his ability to move until his retirement in 1990.

Floyd Mayweather discusses relationship with his father

During a recent panel discussion, Floyd Mayweather discussed his relationship with his father.

Naturally, Mayweather Sr. helped train 'Money' since he could walk. However, whenever the future legend was a teenager, his father was in prison due to drug charges. As a result, Mayweather began being trained by his uncle, Roger.

By the time the boxer's father was released from prison, he was already a pro who had competed in the Olympics. As he discussed at a recent panel for a recently released documentary, 'Fear'. There, Mayweather discussed his relationship with his father.

In the discussion, Floyd Mayweather admitted that things were initially a bit awkward when his father was released from prison. However, they eventually repaired their relationship and also added a piece of advice his father gave him:

"The less you get hit, the longer you'll last. Just like in business, the less you get hit, the longer you'll last. That's why when you make an investment, you always want to be smart. He wanted me to keep all my faculties so that when my career was over, I was able to make smart investments, so I'll still have something. So I gotta give a thanks to my dad."

