Where is Floyd Mayweather from? A look into the undefeated boxer's roots

Floyd Mayweather had a rough upbringing which no doubt contributed to his massive success in the ring.

'Money' was born in Michigan in 1977, born into a family of boxers. From as young as he could walk, Mayweather was preparing to enter the hurt business. With his father and uncles having been successful boxers, there was no other path for him.

However, that didn't mean that things were easy for the future boxing legend. His father's boxing career was derailed due to injuries, and he eventually began selling drugs, as a result, to help support his family. During this time period, Mayweather and his family lived in a house without electricity.

According to Floyd Mayweather, he would regularly return home to find drugs on his front lawn, and in his house. In 1992, his father was arrested, and his uncle, Roger, began training him in boxing. Just four years later, he would win bronze at the Olympics, beginning his journey to the top of the sport.

Boxing History @BoxingHistory Floyd Mayweather lost a controversial decision to Bulgarian Serafim Todorov in the 1996 Olympic semifinals, and then never lost again. Floyd Mayweather lost a controversial decision to Bulgarian Serafim Todorov in the 1996 Olympic semifinals, and then never lost again. https://t.co/ka1atpLIjv

Obviously, everything worked out, as Mayweather became a champion in four divisions and became the highest-paid boxer ever. Given what he grew up in, it's hard to blame him for making massive car and yacht purchases as fans have seen recently.

Is Floyd Mayweather boxing today?

Floyd Mayweather is still an active boxer but in a different capacity.

In 2017, 'Money' returned to the ring for the final time to face Conor McGregor. There, he scored a knockout win over the UFC champion, moving to 50-0 in his professional career. With that feat, he felt comfortable to finally hang up the gloves.

However, the former champion has stayed active in a lighter capacity. Since 2018, Mayweather has been competing in exhibition events, which are little more than sparring sessions. He's also faced unique opponents such as Logan Paul in this new endeavor.

Earlier this month, Floyd Mayweather was once again in the headlines for his exhibition antics. The former champion faced John Gotti III in the main event of a ZEUS pay-per-view card in Florida. While these events are typically light-hearted, that wasn't the case here.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag Unseen footage of the Floyd Mayweather x John Gotti III brawl Unseen footage of the Floyd Mayweather x John Gotti III brawl 👀 https://t.co/2ZBKcmUInU

Instead, the fight was called off in the sixth round due to an excessive amount of clinching and taunting. However, Gotti III decided to keep on fighting, throwing punches at Mayweather after the stoppage. He quickly triggered a brawl in the arena.

Following the bout, John Gotti III called to face Floyd Mayweather in a rematch. Shockingly, he might get his wish.

Poll : 0 votes