John Gotti III holds grudge; Floyd Mayweather fiasco still haunting New York gangster's grandson

John Gotti III is still eyeing a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

Earlier this month, 'Money' returned to the ring for yet another exhibition outing. However, this fight quickly turned from a light sparring session to a full-blown fight between the two sides. As is the case with Mayweather, he was doing a lot of trash-talking early.

That's par for the course with the boxing legend in these exhibitions. However, doing it to YouTubers such as Logan Paul and Deji is one thing, but John Gotti III didn't appreciate the trash talk. By the mid-way point of the bout, the two were talking more than throwing punches.

Eventually, they started clinching as well, which prompted the referee to warn both men before round six. Immediately at the start of the next frame, they began clinching, causing the referee to rule the fight a no-contest. However, Gotti III decided to keep on throwing punches, causing a massive brawl.

In the days since the no-contest, John Gotti III and the Gotti family have been insulting Floyd Mayweather on social media. Now, he's called for a rematch in an Instagram story post. As of now, 'Money' hasn't responded to calls for a rematch.

John Gotti III alleges that a rematch is in the works

In a previous Instagram story post, John Gotti III discussed a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

Naturally, the post-fight brawl earlier this month led to a lot of headlines. One name that reacted to the news was UFC commentator Joe Rogan. On his podcast, he laughed about the whole situation.

Gotti III responded to his comments in a since-deleted Instagram story. There, the grandson of former New York mobster John Gotti, stated that the referee warned both men about cursing during the fight and that he wasn't the sole reason for the no-contest.

However, John Gotti III also added an interesting tidbit in a since-deleted Instagram post. On social media, the light-heavyweight alleged that the first thing that Floyd Mayweather's team told him was that they were interested in a rematch.

On social media, he wrote:

"It was mutually called for both of us cursing at one another. Those are the only two moments I clinched ... you still the man though Joe... Never rebutted Joe Rogan's critique. Just telling him what actually happened and never demanded rematch. Floyd's money-hungry people's first words to me in [the] locker room [were] rematch because money is their God."

