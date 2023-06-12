Who won Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III? Fight results and aftermath

Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III ended in catastrophe over the weekend.

'Money' returned to the ring against the grandson of New York mobster, John Gotti, on Sunday. The two headlined a pay-per-view exhibition boxing card, with the younger fighter entering the bout with just two boxing matches to his name.

As a result, the match itself went predictably for a few rounds. After a long delay due to Mayweather's entourage hanging around the ring, the fight finally began. In the early rounds, the former champion jawed at the former MMA fighter, easily boxing him around.

In the mid-rounds, something changed in the fight. For his part, Gotti III also began talking and throwing more punches. While he wasn't making the bout more competitive, it was starting to get interesting. Then, the fifth round happened.

In the fifth frame, both men began holding more, and spending more time talking than boxing. In the round, the referee warned both Mayweather and Gotti III for talking, as well as fouling. After the frame, he warned each corner that if they didn't stop, he'd end the bout.

In the sixth round, he kept to his word, waving off the fight as a no-contest during a clinch. However, the fight didn't stop there, as Gotti III charged past Mayweather and began throwing punches. Luckily, he was quickly thrown back to his corner, and the two boxers eventually exited the ring.

In the aftermath of the fight, several altercations that took place outside of the ring. However, none of them appear to have involved Mayweather, or Gotti III.

Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III: Latter calls Conor McGregor

Following Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III, the latter released several comments.

The grandson of former New York crime boss John Gotti left the crime business behind in favor of combat sports. Sitting at a 5-1 record in the cage, and 2-0 as a boxer, he felt comfortable stepping into the ring with 'Money'.

However, the action clearly didn't go the way he had expected, which led to the no-contest, and subsequent post-fight brawl. While Floyd Mayweather has commented about the incident on social media, John Gotti III has released several posts.

In one of those posts, he requested former UFC champion Conor McGregor, as 'backup'. Surprisingly, 'The Notorious' a former opponent of Mayweather, seemingly accepted the request and backed the Gottis.

