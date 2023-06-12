John Gotti III parents: How is Floyd Mayweather's opponent related to New York's notorious Gambino crime family?

John Gotti III, a professional fighter who was recently seen in action against Floyd Mayweather, belongs to New York's notorious Gambino crime family. Born on November 2, 1992, he is one of six children born to John A. Gotti and Kimberly Albanese.

The Gambino crime family is one of five families that dominate the organized crime in New York City and is considered to be one of the most recognizable criminal organizations in the United States of America. The family originated in the early 1900s and is believed to still be running.

John Gotti III's grandfather, John Joseph Gotti Jr., took control of the Gambino crime family after orchestrating the murder of Gambino boss Paul Castellano in December 1985.

Shortly after taking control of the crime family, Gotti Jr. was arrested by police in 1992. 10 years later in 2002, he passed away while serving his time in jail because of throat cancer.

Following his father's imprisonment, John A. Gotti took over the control of the crime family. However, he was imprisoned himself in 1999 on charges of racketeering.

His siblings, Peter Gotti Jr., Frank Gotti, Victoria Gotti, and Angel Gotti were all involved in crimes at one point in their lives. However, as it seems to be the case right now, the Gotti family has separated themselves from any connection to the Gambino family.

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III's family involved in a major brawl

Floyd Mayweather returned to the squared circle last night for yet another exhibition bout, this time against John Gotti III. With a pro-boxing record of 2-0 and an MMA record of 5-1, Gotti III wasn't considered to be a threat for Mayweather inside the ring.

That is exactly what happened as the Grandson of John Joseph Gotti Jr., barely did any damage on Floyd Mayweather. However, their bout was brought to an end after the 2-0 professional boxer repeatedly held 'Money'.

Angry with the decision, John Gotti III proceeded to attack Floyd Mayweather, which resulted in a massive brawl. The teams of both fighters were quick to get involved which caused a lot of chaos inside the ring.

Moreover, the brawl continued backstage as well and the team and family members of the two were seen throwing punches and kicks.

