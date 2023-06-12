WATCH: Team Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III's crime family trade punches and kicks backstage in absolute chaotic violence  

Floyd Mayweather was back in action last night for an exhibition bout against John Gotti III and the event ended in absolute chaos after a huge brawl broke out at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

As one would assume, Mayweather was comfortable inside the ring and was showboating all along in the bout. However, the fight was brought to an end in the sixth round by referee Kenny Bayless as the grandson of the famous New York mobster was repeatedly grabbing 'Money'.

What followed was rather uncalled for as an unhappy John Gotti III charged at Floyd Mayweather. While Mayweather got the better of the exchange after the fight, it ultimately led to a huge brawl with both teams getting involved.

The brawl continued backstage as well. While initially it seemed as if the brawl was limited to just shouting and shoving, new videos that have emerged online showing the teams of both Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III throwing punches and kicks backstage as well.

How did the fans react to Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III brawl?

The majority of the fans are certainly not happy with the brawl that broke out at the FLA Arena in Sunrise, Florida, last night. While some fans have expressed their disregard for such events which put a stain on the sport of boxing, others believe that this incident took boxing back to its roots when the fighters used to have gang ties.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Who needs a boxing ring anymore, totally shameful scenes this has to stop, these exhibition fights need to get banned they giving the sport we love with all our heart a bad name!!"

"Who needs a boxing ring anymore, totally shameful scenes this has to stop, these exhibition fights need to get banned they giving the sport we love with all our heart a bad name!!"

"This is actually kinda cool, it’s like boxing is back to how it used to be with there being people with gang ties, and it getting to the point where families are involved not saying I want people dead because if it but shit when has boxing ever gotten this real in todays age?"

"This is actually kinda cool, it's like boxing is back to how it used to be with there being people with gang ties, and it getting to the point where families are involved not saying I want people dead because if it but shit when has boxing ever gotten this real in todays age?"

"Bro did security take the night off???? This is the 3rd fight I’ve seen at this event outside of Floyd and gotti"

"Bro did security take the night off???? This is the 3rd fight I've seen at this event outside of Floyd and gotti"

"I know The Money Team is deep, but they might be biting off more than they can chew with The Gambino Crime Family… What is going on in the fight game these days? Haha! Pandemonium! That shit was wild like Monday Night Nitro with the Wolf Pack vs. NWO! #MayweatherGotti"

This was Floyd Mayweather's seventh exhibition bout since retiring from the sport back in 2017. On the flip side, John Gotti III holds a pro-boxing record of 2-0 and is 5-1 in his MMA career.

