MMA fighter and professional boxer John Gotti III is expected to clash against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout on June 11 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, according to a press release issued by Mayweather's promotion on Wednesday.

John Gotti III is a 30-year-old combat sports athlete with a record of 5-1 in mixed martial arts and 2-0 in professional boxing. After suffering his first mixed martial arts loss by unanimous decision to Nick Alley in October 2020 and having two subsequent contests fall through, Gotti made his professional boxing debut in October 2022. Since then, he has won twice, most recently in January against Alex Citrowske and before that, against Albert Tulley.

Mayweather's next opponent is the grandson of John Joseph Gotti Jr., an American gangster, and boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City. Gotti, popularly referred to as the "Teflon Don", was the boss of the Gambino crime family in the United States from 1985 until his arrest in 1990.

Among Gotti's many illicit pursuits were extortion, loan sharking, illegal gambling, and drug trafficking. He was also blamed for the death of his predecessor, Paul Castellano, and several other homicides.

Despite being accused numerous times, Gotti was not convicted of racketeering or any of the associated murders until 1992. In 2002, he passed away behind bars after being given a life sentence without the prospect of release. During his time as a mob boss, Gotti was a media celebrity thanks to his illicit activities and flamboyant demeanor.

John Gotti III once claimed that he's trying to create a positive impact for the future generations of his family

There are a number of ways in which a criminal history might damage a family's good name. The social stigma of having a member of one's family who has a criminal record has a major effect. Opportunities for the next generation in the areas of work, education, and personal relationships may be hampered by prejudice and negative social perceptions.

Blood ties connect John Gotti III to one of New York City's most infamous criminal families. On the other hand, he has no intention of avoiding it. Instead, he embraces the history of his family and works hard to make a difference for his descendants.

Shedding light on what keeps him driven in a past interview with UFC, John Gotti III stated:

“My name is my name but slowly but surely, even now I’m starting to pave my own way, so to speak, but I’m not looking to run from it. I embrace it. I fight for my name and the legacy of my name so I’m just trying to be positive for myself and the future generations of my family.”

