BREAKING: Floyd Mayweather will fight John Gotti III in an exhibition bout in Florida, per reports

Legendary boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to return to the ring for an exhibition match on June 11th, where he will face off against John Gotti III, the grandson of notorious American crime boss John Gotti. According to reports from combat sports journalist Jed I. Goodman, the fight will be held in Sunrise, Florida.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman



June 11 - Sunrise, Florida

#boxing Exhibition bout: Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti IIIJune 11 - Sunrise, Florida Exhibition bout: Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti IIIJune 11 - Sunrise, Florida#boxing

Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing with a flawless 50-0 record and has been busy with a series of lucrative exhibition matches in Dubai, Japan, and the United States. These matches have earned 'Money' tens of millions of dollars, keeping him in the limelight even after retiring in 2017 after his bout with Conor McGregor.

Murtaza Ehsan @MurtazaEhsan3



Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor



When MMA met Boxing #OnThisDay The Money Fight: 26th August 2017Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregorWhen MMA met Boxing #OnThisDay The Money Fight: 26th August 2017 Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor When MMA met Boxing https://t.co/TwbZbDwTcp

'Pretty Boy's' most notable exhibition match occurred in 2021 when he faced off against social media influencer Logan Paul. In 2022, he participated in three more exhibition fights, including one against KSI's younger brother, Deji. The undefeated former champion made his UK debut in an exhibition with kickboxer Aaron Chalmers.

Unlike Floyd Mayweather's illustrious career as a professional boxer, John Gotti III took a different path to combat sports. He started as an amateur mixed martial artist before eventually turning professional in 2017. Since then, Gotti has compiled an impressive record of 5 wins and one loss.

However, in October last year, Gotti switched to professional boxing and won his debut fight via a fourth-round unanimous decision. In January of this year, he returned to the ring and secured a first-round knockout victory, further showcasing his abilities as a versatile combat sports athlete.

Gervonta Davis discusses Floyd Mayweather's pre-fight instructions for the Ryan Garcia clash

The much-anticipated boxing showdown between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia finally took place last Saturday. 'Tank' emerged victorious over 'King Ry' by delivering a slick body shot knockout.

The outcome was hardly surprising, given Davis' significant advantage in experience over Garcia. Despite his impressive performance, Davis gave credit to his mentor and coach, Floyd Mayweather.

'Money' played a crucial role in shaping Davis' career during his tenure under Mayweather Promotions. Following his victory over Garcia, Davis acknowledged the critical role that Mayweather's guidance played in his win and remarked:

"He was telling me to just stay calm. I always like to listen to Floyd when it comes to big stages like this cause he's the only one that's been in my shoes and been, like, in these types of fights, you know what I mean? So I always try to stay close to Floyd when it comes to stuff like this happens, just to keep me humble and you know, like, have me on the right track."

Check out Davis' entire remarks below:

Poll : 0 votes