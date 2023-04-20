Tensions boiled over at the final press conference ahead of the upcoming boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, with Davis issuing a fiery warning to his opponent.

The two boxers engaged in a heated exchange of words, with Davis telling Garcia not to bring his family to the fight and threatening to break his jaw.

The highly-anticipated matchup between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia is set to take place on April 22nd at the renowned T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The catchweight bout has been the focus of both fighters' training regimes for months, as they are both unbeaten and eager to prove their dominance in the ring.

The animosity between 'King Ry' and Davis has been building for some time, with both men engaging in trash talk in the lead-up to the bout. However, the intensity of their confrontation at the press conference has taken things to a whole new level, with fans and pundits alike eagerly anticipating the fight to see how it all plays out.

'Tank,' issued a warning and remarked:

"When I touch that jaw, I'm tellimg you're gonna sleep. I promise you, once I touch that jaw you're gonna sleep. I'll probably break your jaw. Facts."

He added:

"Imma break your jaw, I promise you. And, don't even bring your mother or your daughter, don't bring them, I'm telling you."

Check out the heated presser below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis tells Ryan Garcia not to bring his family and threatens to break his jaw as they exchange words at the final press conference ahead of their fight on Saturday night…



Kelvin Gastelum blown away by Gervonta Davis ahead of Ryan Garcia clash

Seasoned UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum was left in awe after viewing footage of Gervonta Davis delivering powerful punches to a considerably larger sparring partner. The display of strength and skill has prompted Gastelum to express his belief that Ryan Garcia, Davis' upcoming opponent, could face a daunting challenge in the boxing ring.

The former middleweight title challenger's admiration for Davis' sparring performance serves as a testament to the boxer's skill and power, he remarked:

"Im telling you!! That’s how he’s gonna have Ryan Garcia on roller skates."

Given Davis' impressive display in the ring, it is no surprise that Gastelum is predicting a tough challenge for 'King Ry'. The upcoming bout has been eagerly anticipated by boxing fans worldwide, and Gastelum's remarks only add to the excitement surrounding the fight.

