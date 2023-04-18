Kelvin Gastelum is committed to getting back into title contention in the UFC middleweight division and has offered a proposition to a fellow middleweight contender that is looking to do the same.

Gastelum took to Twitter to challenge No.6 ranked middleweight Dricus Du Plessis for a title eliminator bout. He called for the bout and even offered a date for when they could fight for the opportunity to challenge new middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

He wrote:

"Title eliminator vs @dricusduplessis on July 8. What do you say Dricus #OnAmission4Gold"

#OnAmission4Gold @KelvinGastelum

What do you say Dricus?

#OnAmission4Gold Title eliminator vs @dricusduplessis on July 8.What do you say Dricus? Title eliminator vs @dricusduplessis on July 8. What do you say Dricus? #OnAmission4Gold

The former TUF winner is riding high after his unanimous decision win over Chris Curtis, which earned them both a bonus for Fight of the Night. He snapped his two-fight losing skid in the process and a win over a top-ranked middleweight like Du Plessis could possibly earn him a rematch against Adesanya. 'Stillknocks' responded and explained why he declined the offer, writing:

"Bro much respect to you and all you’ve achieved and well done on a spectacular performance, but 2-5 in the last 7 doesn’t really make sense for me and also you screwed me out of a fight last time so no thanks let’s talk again after a few more wins. Always been a fan of your fights."

It will be interesting to see who Gastelum targets next as Du Plessis isn't keen on accepting that fight at the moment.

Kelvin Gastelum celebrates 10 year anniversary competing in the UFC

#OnAmission4Gold @KelvinGastelum All I can say, that at the end of it all I am blessed!

I have great people around me! I have an incredible family that supports me!

I am truly living the dream because I have a support system that is unmatched!

Here to the next 10🥂 All I can say, that at the end of it all I am blessed! I have great people around me! I have an incredible family that supports me! I am truly living the dream because I have a support system that is unmatched! Here to the next 10🥂 https://t.co/UCQEA7zNBO

Kelvin Gastelum recently celebrated a career milestone as April 13 marked his 10 year anniversary competing in the UFC.

The 31-year-old made his octagon debut by defeating Uriah Hall via split decision to win season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter. He has fought a number of top champions throughout his UFC tenure, including Tyron Woodley, Robert Whittaker, and Israel Adesanya.

The former TUF winner took to Twitter to reflect on his milestone with the promotion and mentioned that he is thankful for his support system, writing:

"All I can say, that at the end of it all I am blessed! I have great people around me! I have an incredible family that supports me! I am truly living the dream because I have a support system that is unmatched! Here to the next 10."

Poll : 0 votes