Conor McGregor responds to John Gotti III’s cry for help, vows support for war with Floyd Mayweather - ‘I back the Gotti’s’

Conor McGregor has answered John Gotti III's call for backup and declared his support for the ongoing feud with Floyd Mayweather.

The exhibition boxing match between Mayweather and Gotti may have ended in a dominant victory for the legendary Mayweather, but it appears that Gotti is not ready to back down just yet.

The highly anticipated fight, held in Sunrise, Florida, was marred by delays and tensions between Mayweather's and Gotti's entourages.

Despite Mayweather's undeniable prowess, Gotti remained defiant and frustrated throughout the bout, even continuing to engage in a scuffle after the referee waved off the fight in the sixth round.

However, Gotti wasn't ready to let go of his rivalry with Mayweather just yet. Taking to Instagram, the infamous Gambino crime family member vowed to continue the fight.

Gotti sought the support of none other than Conor McGregor, reaching out to the Irishman for backup. Although Gotti later deleted the post mentioning McGregor, it didn't go unnoticed.

Responding to Gotti's call, McGregor, in an audio message shared on Twitter, firmly declared his support for the Gotti family, stating:

"I back the Gotti's. The war is on."

As the war of words and rivalries intensifies, only time will tell if Gotti can find a way to avenge his defeat and settle the score with 'Money.'

Conor McGregor's left hook sends Miami Heat mascot to medical room

Conor McGregor made headlines once again, but this time it wasn't inside the octagon. The charismatic Irishman made an appearance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Little did anyone know that McGregor's presence would result in an unexpected trip to the emergency room for the Miami Heat mascot.

As part of the entertainment for the fans, McGregor was called onto the court to showcase his skills as a representative of MMA. The crowd eagerly anticipated McGregor's trademark left hook, and he didn't disappoint.

Dressed in a flashy red velvet tracksuit, McGregor unleashed a powerful left hook that found its target square on the head of the mascot.

The impact of McGregor's punch was more significant than anyone had anticipated. Despite the act being scripted, the force behind McGregor's blow caught the mascot off guard, causing him to collapse onto the floor.

Thankfully, the individual inside the mascot suit had taken precautions by wearing protective headgear beneath the mascot's exterior.

Nevertheless, due to the unexpected force of the punch, the person behind the mascot still required medical attention, necessitating a visit to the emergency room.

