‘You my enemy for life’ - John Gotti III appeals to Conor McGregor for help after vowing lifelong enmity with Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather may have bitten off more than he can chew after the undefeated boxer was branded an 'Enemy for life' by John Gotti III.

Mayweather and Gotti recently competed in an exhibition boxing bout, which many had doomed to fail from the start. The fight took place in Sunrise, Florida, and was delayed due to both Mayweather and Gotti's entourages squaring off with one another inside and outside the ring.

Once they were all eventually cleared and the contest began, Floyd Mayweather Jr. once again proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest fighters alive, dominating the fight for it's entirety. Mayweather's impressive skill frustrated John Gotti throughout the bout, before the referee waved it over in the sixth round.

Mayweather and Gotti even tried to continue fighting after it was waved off but both men were kept apart by their entourage and security.

Watch a video of the aftermath here:

Danny @dantheboxingman





#Boxing #MayweatherGotti

🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊



Did not expect a big fight to break out in the ring….🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊 Did not expect a big fight to break out in the ring….👀👀👀#Boxing #MayweatherGotti 😂😂🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊 https://t.co/wdMhsub9JS

Following their clash, John Gotti III took to Instagram to insist that his beef with Mayweather was not over. As a member of the notorious New York City crime family, Gotti marked 'Money' for life and even enlisted the help of Conor McGregor, although he has since deleted the post mentioning the Irishman.

In multiple Instagram stories, Gotti wrote:

"Punk b*tch @floydmayweather. You my enemy for life."

"Bum never put me down or stopped it. It was a DQ for no reason."

"@thenotoriousmma we need back up"

John Gotti III's Instagram stories

Fans react to brawl between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III

Following the end of the contest between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III, frustrations were on full show in the ring as both men tried to fight the other even after the bell had gone.

The pair were eventually seperated by security and their teams and taken backstage. That wasn't the end of the drama between the two however as footage has been released showing their beef continuing behind the scenes.

Watch the video here:

Fans have been reacting to both the brawl after the bell and the chaos behind the scenes, with one fan noting that Mayweather still looked impressive even after the fight.

"They were in a real fight for half a second and Floyd rocked him lol"

AstroVol @LostAccount41 @SandhuMMA They were in a real fight for half a second and Floyd rocked him lol @SandhuMMA They were in a real fight for half a second and Floyd rocked him lol

Another fan joked that they see this type of thing all the time whilst watching the WWE.

"I see this every Tuesday on Raw"

Check out more reactions here:

Davian Olvera @olvera_davian @SandhuMMA MAYWEATHER SECURITY WAS LIKE LETS SAFE GRANDPA . He pays my bills @SandhuMMA MAYWEATHER SECURITY WAS LIKE LETS SAFE GRANDPA . He pays my bills 💵 😂

tastytasty @tastyytasty @SandhuMMA Floyd really be living the protect yourself at all times @SandhuMMA Floyd really be living the protect yourself at all times 😂🔥

Moises @moyopollo5 @SandhuMMA The most exciting thing to ever happen in a Floyd Mayweather fight @SandhuMMA The most exciting thing to ever happen in a Floyd Mayweather fight 😳

Good Trouble @shinynewnickel



He waits until the fight is over



I’m sure they are cooking up a rematch @SandhuMMA What’s crazy is that’s the only time the entire night that Gotti was aggressive & actually let his hands goHe waits until the fight is overI’m sure they are cooking up a rematch @SandhuMMA What’s crazy is that’s the only time the entire night that Gotti was aggressive & actually let his hands goHe waits until the fight is overI’m sure they are cooking up a rematch

Poll : 0 votes