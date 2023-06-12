"I see this every Tuesday on RAW" - Fans react to massive brawl following 'pitiful' stoppage of Floyd Mayweather vs. mobster's grandson John Gotti III

Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match against John Gotti III ended in absolute chaos at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on June 11.

Mayweather comfortable showboated his way into asserting his superior skillset against the grandson of the famous New York mobster before the bout was prematurely stopped in the six round. Referee Kenny Bayless called a stop to the contest, disqualifying Gotti for repeatedly grabbing 'Money'.

Gotti made no attempt to hide his displeasure with the decision, pushing the referee aside and charging at Mayweather. This immediately led to an exchange which Mayweather seemingly got the better off, before the huge entourages of both parties jumped into the melee.

The brawl eventually spilled over backstage but appeared to be limited to shouting and shoving.

This was the seventh exhibition outing for Floyd Mayweather who hasn't competed in professional boxing since 2017. Meanwhile Gotti holds a perfect 2-0 record in pro boxing alongwith a 5-1 MMA record.

Fans compare Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III brawl to the WWE

The brawl that broke out at the FLA Arena in Sunrise on Sunday did appear somewhat similar to a Royal Rumble match in the WWE. A large number of fans believe Floyd Mayweather's brawl against John Gotti III was scripted like a pro wrestling event. Many expressed their concerns about fans being robbed off a real boxing fight and being served a staged brawl instead.

"I see this every Tuesday on Raw"

"This is pitiful and fans should be outraged. Paid to watch a boxing match unaware they really paid for a wwe drama fest"

"Fake beef again embarrassing ppl believe it"

Paid to watch a boxing match unaware they really paid for a wwe drama fest @SandhuMMA This is pitiful and fans should be outraged.Paid to watch a boxing match unaware they really paid for a wwe drama fest @SandhuMMA This is pitiful and fans should be outraged. Paid to watch a boxing match unaware they really paid for a wwe drama fest

Seems like everyone wanted a piece of the action @SandhuMMA How many people gonna take to stop a ruckus???Seems like everyone wanted a piece of the action @SandhuMMA How many people gonna take to stop a ruckus??? 😂Seems like everyone wanted a piece of the action

Meanwhile, a large number of people saw Floyd Mayweather winning the post fight exchange with John Gotti III.

"They were in a real fight for half a second and Floyd rocked him lol"

"I love how Floyd still lands a huge right hook hahahaha"

"Mayweather showing Ortiz many years later how to go about protecting yourself at all times. 😂"

A few fans also questioned referee Kenny Bayless' stoppage of the bout which led to the brawl.

