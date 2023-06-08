When and where to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III? Date, time, streaming details, card, and more

Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III is slated to go down this weekend.

'Money' is still retired as a professional boxer, but continues to compete in an exhibition capacity. Mayweather last faced off against Aaron Chalmers in February, fighting to a no-contest. Just a few short months later, the former champion is set to make the walk once again.

The former four-division titleholder will return to the ring on Sunday against John Gotti III. The grandson of infamous New York crime boss John Gotti, he currently holds a 2-0 boxing record. Furthermore, he's accumulated a 5-1 record in MMA as well.

The two will headline a ZEUS Network pay-per-view card on June 11th. The event itself is slated to begin airing at 9 p.m. E.T., with the main event set to go down at 11 p.m. E.T. While Mayweather and Gotti III are the key attraction, there is still more to watch on the undercard.

Notably, the return of Jarrell Miller is slated for the event. 'Big Baby' is slated to face Antonio Zepeda in a heavyweight exhibition on the undercard. Other key matchups slated for Saturday include Ulysess Diaz vs. Khalas Karim, as well as J'Hon Ingram's return against Ryan Allen.

Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III: 'Money' receives warning

Ahead of Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III, 'Money' has received a chilling warning.

To this point in his exhibition boxing career, the former champion has barely been tested. While YouTubers such as Logan Paul have been able to make it the distance against Mayweather, that's about as good as it's been.

However, the MMA fighter-turned-boxer plans to score a knockout win on Sunday. While Gotti III can't hand Mayweather his first professional loss, it doesn't really matter. Earning the win over the boxing legend would be huge for his career.

John Gotti III discussed the fight against Floyd Mayweather at the announcement press conference last month. There, the boxer stated:

“I’ve been following him since I was eight years old. This was my idol. This was a guy I did school projects on. It was a guy I looked up to. The fact that I’m in a position to stand across the ring from Floyd is a tremendous honor. Make no mistake, June 11 I’m bringing bad intentions to that man. I don’t care if it’s an exhibition or not. You signed to fight me, there’s no quarter. It’s kill or be killed."

