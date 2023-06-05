Floyd Mayweather's undercard has added controversial heavyweight Jarrell Miller.

'Money' is slated to return to the ring later this week in Miami. The bout will be yet another exhibition performance involving the former champion. Since retiring from professional boxing in 2017, he's competed in several exhibition contests.

Mayweather will return to pay-per-view this weekend to face MMA fighter turned boxer, John Gotti III. The grandson of a New York mobster has instead attempted to leave the family business in favor of combat sports. Gotti III currently holds a 5-1 MMA record, as well as a 2-0 professional boxing record.

Nonetheless, Floyd Mayweather's undercard is beginning to be filled out. One of the key undercard bouts was just announced, featuring heavyweights Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller taking on Antonio Zepeda. The bout will be a four-round exhibition bout.

Miller heading to Mayweather's undercard will surely be a controversial decision. Over the last few years, the heavyweight has had several drug failures. Miller famously had his 2019 bout against Anthony Joshua canceled due to testing positive for multiple banned substances.

As a result, he wound up missing four years of his career, from 2018 to 2022. While he's picked up wins over names such as Lucas Browne since then, this will be his biggest spotlight in years.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 🥊 Announced: Jarrell Miller will face Antonio Zepeda in a four-round heavyweight exhibition fight on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III exhibition on June 11th in Florida. 🥊 Announced: Jarrell Miller will face Antonio Zepeda in a four-round heavyweight exhibition fight on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III exhibition on June 11th in Florida.

Floyd Mayweather undercard: Who else is fighting?

Floyd Mayweather's undercard features several high-profile names besides Jarrel Miller.

The co-main event of 'Money's' return is an eight-round affair between Ulysses Diaz and Khalas Karim. 'The Monster' is a name that is known to many, thanks to his 14-1 professional boxing record. Furthermore, Diaz has a notable stint in BKFC, facing off against names such as Thiago Alves at that time.

However, there's another BKFC veteran on the card as well in the form of Hector Lombard. 'Lightning' had a high-profile UFC stint as well, competing in the MMA promotion from 2012 to 2019. He will now return on Mayweather's undercard later this month.

There, he will face Eric Turner. Other undercard bouts include J'Hon Ingram vs. Ryan Allen, as well as Kamari Barnside taking on Brendan Jackson. All of that action will lead up to the main event of the evening, where Floyd Mayweather faces John Gotti III.

The MMA fighter enters the matchup with only a few boxing matches on his record. However, Gotti III has been insistent on the idea that he will knockout the boxing legend this Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes