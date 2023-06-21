Will Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III rematch? Here's the latest update

Floyd Mayweather is seemingly interested in running it back with John Gotti III.

'Money' is still retired as a professional boxer, but he continues to compete in these one-off exhibition events. Since 2018, he's faced everyone from Logan Paul, to Aaron Chalmers, in what are basically sparring sessions.

However, earlier this month, one of the former champion's exhibitions went off the rails. Mayweather faced John Gotti III, grandson of former New York crime boss John Gotti. However, he's since left the family business behind in favor of fighting.

He liked fighting so much, in fact, that he decided to continue after the fight was called off earlier this month. In the sixth round, the referee ruled the bout a no-contest, as the two men wouldn't stop clinching and cursing. Despite that, Gotti III decided to keep fighting and caused a post-fight brawl after charging Mayweather.

Following the fight, John Gotti III called for a rematch. While many considered it a longshot, he discussed the potential second clash with Floyd Mayweather on The MMA Hour. There, Gotti III revealed:

"We're in talks right now to do something, so we'll see where it goes. From what I understand, after the fight, it was the most-Googled thing in the whole world. So, Floyd's a businessman, Floyd wants to capitalize on that, and he wants to make money. If they want to do it again, I'm here."

John Gotti III reveals when Floyd Mayweather rematch will take place

According to John Gotti III, a rematch with Floyd Mayweather is on the table for October.

Lost in the madness of the post-fight drama, is that the New Yorker was suspended for six months. While some athletic commissions overseas will not enforce suspensions, states in America will abide by other states.

So, whenever Florida suspended the former MMA fighter, that means that he won't be able to fight period until later this year. Luckily, Gotti III and 'Money' have already discussed that issue.

On The MMA Hour, John Gotti III revealed that the rematch was targeted for the fall. Furthermore, it likely won't again take place in Florida, as the boxer stated:

"[It's being discussed for] October, yeah. Yeah, you're correct, it's not going to be in Florida. I'm confident [the suspension] will get reduced, I have my team on that right now, to get that lifted... We're not sure [where the fight will take place], but wherever it is, I'm there."

It's not been often in Floyd Mayweather's career that a post-bell incident created all the hype for a highly-anticipated rematch.

