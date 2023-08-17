Is Joe Rogan back at UFC 292? Full commentary and broadcast team announced

Joe Rogan will be assuming his regular position of providing color commentary at UFC 292.

Jon Anik will also take his regular spot as the leading man, with the trio of voices set to be completed by Daniel Cormier, who has become a regular on the desk since his retirement in 2020.

Alongside the trio, a host of other UFC regulars will be taking their usual positions on the night. Legendary octagon figure Bruce Buffer will announce the fighters before and after their battles, while Megan Olivi will continue her role as the roving reporter on the night.

Dan Hellie will host the official UFC 292 weigh-ins show, and he will be joined by Cormier as well as welterweight contender Belal Muhammad. MMA coach Din Thomas is also expected to feature.

As for desk analysts, broadcaster Michael Eaves will host alongside Michael Chiesa and fan favorite Chael Sonnen.

UFC 292 takes place this Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The night will be headlined by Aljamain Sterling, who is looking to defend his belt against Sean O'Malley. Zhang Weili also returns to action in the co-main event, defending the strawweight title against Amanda Lemos.

Joe Rogan reacts to Dana White losing $600,000 in blackjack

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently revealed his anxiety when he watched Dana White lose a staggering amount of money whilst gambling.

White is an avid gambler with a history of playing high-stakes games of poker and blackjack. The UFC president has won millions of dollars whilst playing, but has also lost a significant amount too.

A number of months ago, Dana White lost $600,000 playing blackjack with NFL star Taylor Lewan. Rogan was also there on the night but only as a spectator.

Recently, Rogan recalled the night he witnessed White's massive loss. According to the JRE host, Dana White was briefly up $400,000 before suddenly losing over half a million. He said:

"He's there for five minutes he's down a $125,000 and I'm watching this I'm like, 'Oh my god', my anxiety's through the roof... Dana's down 600 grand, he was down 600 grand when we left, which was like 2 in the morning. We went to get something to eat at the diner we ate like 2 in the morning he's still gambling. He gambled there like who knows what hours of the morning.... He won, he got ahead."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments here (1:05):