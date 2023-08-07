"My anxiety's through the roof" - Joe Rogan breaks silence on viral gambling video of Dana White losing 600 grand in blackjack

Joe Rogan recently opened up about UFC president Dana White losing $600,000 in blackjack.

White has been quite vocal about his love for gambling over the years. He is an avid gambler with a long history of playing high-stakes blackjack. Interestingly, the UFC president is quite lucky and has won millions of dollars on a single night of gambling multiple times.

However, there have been moments when Dana White has also lost quite a bit of money. The same happened a few months ago when White was gambling with NFL star Taylor Lewan.

Recalling the incident, Joe Rogan, who was present at the casino, claimed that Dana White was up $400,000 at one point but lost $600,000. However, he continued playing until he recovered the money and even left with some profit.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator stated:

"He's there for five minutes he's down a $125,000 and I'm watching this I'm like, 'Oh my god', my anxiety's through the roof... Dana's down 600 grand, he was down 600 grand when we left, which was like 2 in the morning. We went to get something to eat at the diner we ate like 2 in the morning he's still gambling. He gambled there like who knows what hours of the morning.... He won, he got ahead."

Catch Rogan's comments below (1:08):

Was Dana White banned from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas?

Yes, the UFC president was banned from playing at the Palms Casino. Interestingly, it is not the only place he cannot gamble in Las Vegas. In 2019, White revealed that he was banned from the Palms Casino after winning $1.6 million on a single night.

It is worth noting that the Palms resort and casino is now owned by the former owners of the UFC, the Fertitta brothers, which has enabled White to gamble at the Palms again.

While talking about why he was banned from the Palms Casino in a video with Barstool Sports, Dana White said:

"I beat them for $1.6 million and as soon as the Palms sold, the people who came in asked me to stop playing there. So I left, then it sold again... I can go there for dinner and stuff like that but I can't play. There's a few places in town that I can't I play, that I can't play at."

Catch White's comments below (7:55):