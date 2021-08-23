Is Manny Pacquiao going to retire after the loss against Yordenis Ugas?

Manny Pacquiao has not retired from boxing yet. However, he may choose to do so after his recent loss to Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao's future inside the boxing ring seemed to have come to an end after his defeat against the Cuban, but there was no definitive answer from the Filipino regarding his retirement.

'Pacman' has been one of the most influential figures in the sport of boxing and has had a phenomenal career. Unquestionably one of the greatest of all time, Manny Pacquiao looked to defeat Yordenis Ugas and capture the WBA super-welterweight belt. But he came up short as the Cuban edged out a unanimous decision victory. Pacquiao's footwork, movement and power were non-existent throughout the fight as he struggled to find his rhythm during the 12-round bout.

The fight was a competitive affair nonetheless. Ugas established the distance early and efficiently used his jab, which caused Pacquiao problems throughout the championship boxing match.

Although he didn't put it to words, the eight-division world champion hinted towards retirement with subtle statements and remarks. His post-fight interview had a few speculated clues that the Filipino boxer-turned-politician might have to roll silently into the sunset.

Pacquiao revealed that his legs started to cramp during the fight, restricting his movement and footwork. He said:

"You know, I'm making a hard time in the ring, making adjustments about his style, I think that [was] a problem for me because I didn't adjust right away and my legs [were] tight...my legs [were] so tight that's why it [was] hard to move."

When asked whether he would step into the ring again, Pacquiao said:

"I don't, I don't know. Let me rest first, relax and take a decision, if I'll continue to fight or not."

Manny Pacquiao may face Conor McGregor before retiring

Undoubtedly, the 42-year-old boxer surely has nothing left to prove in the squared circle. With a legendary career that lasted for over two decades, Manny Pacquiao has achieved everything in boxing.

However, there's one challenger who has been itching to face the former 12 major title winner - 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor.

With Pacquiao having signed with the Irishman's management firm in 2020, the mega-bout looked within reach. However, after Manny Pacquiao fell out with Paradigm Sports and its owner Audie Attar, the fight looks out of the realm of possibility as things currently stand.

