Is Tommy Fury Tyson's real brother? Relationship explained

They don't look it, but yes, Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury are related.

The Fury family is one of boxing's best. Obviously, 'The Gypsy King' is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers alive today, and is only continuing to grow his legacy. As of now, he's set to return opposite Francis Ngannou later this month in Saudi Arabia.

If he defeats 'The Predator' he will then face Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight gold. While Tommy Fury doesn't have the same success, 'TNT' is just beginning to get into the spotlight. If the brothers don't look the same, that's a very good reason for that.

John Fury is both men's father, but they share different mothers. Despite only being half-brothers, the two are very, very close. Especially as of late, as 'TNT' has begun to take his boxing career more seriously, he's been working with the heavyweight champion.

Furthermore, 'The Gypsy King' was in attendance for Fury's win over Jake Paul in February. That was the biggest win of his career thus far, and his older brother couldn't have been any more proud of him.

When will Tommy Fury fight again?

Tommy Fury is scheduled to face KSI later this month on DAZN pay-per-view.

While Tyson Fury is getting money fights with Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk to end his career, 'TNT' is doing the opposite. Obviously, the Love Island star has much less experience than his older brother, having only picked up serious training as a teen.

With that, his boxing development has been much slower, and he hasn't faced a high level of competition. While that has led him to face some names with a lot of losses, it also led to a fight with Jake Paul. He famously defeated 'The Problem Child' earlier this spring.

Following the win, Tommy Fury was called out by another influencer, KSI. 'The Nightmare' went face-to-face with the former Love Island star following a no-contest with Joe Fournier. Thus, kicking off a rivalry between the two stars.

As of now, they're set to headline a pay-per-view Misfits Boxing card later this month from London. The bout is expected to be the biggest test of the YouTuber's career thus far. Meanwhile, 'TNT' is expected to enter the matchup with the influencer as a massive betting favorite.

Suffice to say, it's a good time to be a Fury.

