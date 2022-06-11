5 reasons why Islam Makhachev could go on to have a greater UFC career than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev is regarded as the successor to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both men are Dagestan's greatest exports to MMA. While Khabib has solidified his career as an all-time UFC great, Islam is yet to win the UFC lightweight championship.

However, as a well-rounded mixed martial artist with a combination of technical striking and sublime grappling, Islam seems destined for championship success at the top of the UFC.

He may never have the mystique cultivated by Khabib's undefeated record. Still, Islam's superior striking, varied footwork, and cleaner takedown entries might render him a more successful fighter than his more famous compatriot.

However, a cleaner skill-set alone will not lead to a career greater than Khabib's. Other variables will also play a part. This list looks at five reasons why Islam Makhachev might go on to enjoy a greater career than Khabib.

#5. He has Khabib as his coach

Since his retirement from MMA as an active fighter, Khabib has transitioned into the role of a coach. While many athletes often fail to translate their past sporting success into coaching success, Khabib did so with flying colors, exhibiting a keen mind for mixed martial arts.

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA



Когда Хабиб в углу, это немного читерство. 🤣 When Khabib the corner, it’s little bit cheating. 🤣Когда Хабиб в углу, это немного читерство. 🤣 instagram.com/p/CVsRoSGhioX/… When Khabib the corner, it’s little bit cheating. 🤣Когда Хабиб в углу, это немного читерство. 🤣 instagram.com/p/CVsRoSGhioX/…

A smart coach is a boon, but a smart coach whose last fight was so recent that he's still familiar with the current crop of the division is an even greater boon.

With Khabib in his corner, Islam Makhachev benefits from a wealth of knowledge that will ultimately improve his skill-set, given how closely Khabib's grappling style resembles his own.

This was best seen in Islam's recent victory over Dan Hooker. It saw Khabib walk Islam through a set-up for a kimura, instructing him to hook his leg behind Hooker's head for more leverage and better control of his opponent's posture, enabling him to fully lock in the shoulder lock.

#4. He has Khabib and Ali Abdelaziz to manage his career

No MMA manager is more successful than Ali Abdelaziz. A multitude of highly successful fighters have benefitted from Ali's ability to acquire favorable contracts and negotiate better routes to title fights.

World champions like Henry Cejudo, Kayla Harrison, Kamaru Usman, and Khabib himself are among the many fighters under his management.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/02/ufc-ne… Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes for 'new blood' UFC title fight of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev #UFCVegas49 Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes for 'new blood' UFC title fight of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev #UFCVegas49 mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/02/ufc-ne…

Not only does Islam Makhachev benefit from Ali's experience as a successful MMA manager, but he also benefits from Khabib's partial role in managing his career.

Khabib, in particular, appears to have a great rapport with Dana White and the UFC as a whole from his past as a fighter. This enables him to instruct Islam on how to best communicate with the company's top brass in pursuit of a smoother career.

The hurdles Khabib has faced in his own career, such as his injuries and weight-cutting issues, Islam can likely avoid if he listens to his compatriot's advice.

#3. Islam Makhachev is the more technical fighter

Khabib was an elite mixed martial artist whose combination of skill and athleticism rendered him terrifyingly effective. However, of the two, Islam Makhachev is the cleaner and more defensively sound fighter despite bearing a knockout loss on his record.

Islam is hit less than Khabib when standing because of his superior footwork and tighter defensive striking. While Islam works to ensure he's always in a serviceable position to throw defensively riskier strikes like kicks, Khabib was far more chaotic as the latter's intention was always to overwhelm his opponents.

Similarly, Khabib was more reckless with his takedown entries, willing to shoot in for a low single-leg takedown from a considerable distance as it enabled him to secure even a poor grip on his opponent's ankle and begin chaining takedowns.

Islam, by contrast, is more patient, often using feints to draw out his opponent's strikes in order to shoot under a punch when their hips are squared and exposed. Islam's cleaner, more defensively-minded approach will likely lead to him having to exert less effort than Khabib did in the octagon.

#2. He will have to face an elite grappler in Charles Oliveira to capture the title

One of the greatest points of contention detractors used to question Khabib's legacy is the lack of elite grapplers the undefeated Dagestani faced during his run.

Other than Rafael dos Anjos, Khabib did not face any elite grapplers or strong wrestlers. Islam, however, has already had to face Davi Ramos, a former ADCC world champion BJJ specialist.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



bit.ly/MRMay17 Islam Makhachev believes he will beat Charles Oliveira, but it would be an "easy fight" for Khabib too Islam Makhachev believes he will beat Charles Oliveira, but it would be an "easy fight" for Khabib too 😳📰 bit.ly/MRMay17 https://t.co/pyoaRPFcJr

In their bout, Islam Makhachev expertly held Ramos' head against the fence, breaking his posture and stopping him from attempting any sweeps and submissions.

If he repeats the success he experienced against Davi Ramos in a future title match-up with Charles Oliveira—the UFC's greatest submission artist—then Islam will have silenced any potential criticism of having not faced an elite grappler.

#1. There is now greater fanfare surrounding Dagestani fighters

Khabib's inimitable success as a fighter has led to a surge in fan interest when it comes to fighters from Dagestan. Many seem to possess fearsome wrestling and Sambo skills which, along with their immutable mental fortitude and relentlessness, make them dominant at all levels of MMA.

With Khabib now retired, the UFC and fans alike are eager for another Dagestani phenom to build off of the excitement the former lightweight world champion generated.

With Khabib's name and legacy attached to him, Islam Makhachev is more well-known to casual fans than Khabib was prior to becoming a UFC champion, garnering a large following in Abu Dhabi.

Such interest at this stage of his career might allow Islam to potentially usurp Khabib's commercial success as a fighter, should he fulfill the destiny many believe he is primed to.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far